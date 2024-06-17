Slowly the West has come to its senses and united against Putin’s war of aggression. While the collective West now understands that it needs to stand up to Putin, it remains uncertain on how to do so and it does not understand that speed is vital. Wars are won with shock and awe, not with hesitation and deliberation.

The rising Western insight is that Putin needs permanent wars to stay in power. Within Russia, imperialism gives him legitimacy as well as a cause of repression. For him, a bad war is preferable to a good peace. Putin is today's Hitler. Since he will not stop his wars, the only plausible end to his war is his demise or death.

Western political leaders do not want to spell this out, but they had better understand that the sooner Putin dies or is ousted, the earlier the war will end. The West needs to do everything to make sure that Ukraine not only “prevails” but wins and that Russia not only “fails” but is defeated.

The West should change its military strategy towards Ukraine. It should give Ukraine all the arms it requires as soon as possible and allow Ukrainians to hit whatever they care to in Russia. We should welcome Ukrainian bomb attacks on Russian arms and fuel depots, armaments factories, critical infrastructure, and oil refineries. The West must stop offering Russia a sanctuary and do so to Ukraine instead.

The much-maligned Western sanctions on Russia are substantial and quite effective – in 2023 Russia’s total export revenues plummeted by no less than 26 percent. Yet, the West can weaken Russia economically more by isolating it more effectively.

The financial sanctions have just been tightened significantly, but they need to be taken further. The US Department of Commerce is the center of export controls for technology, but they should be made multilateral by restoring CoCom, which kept the Soviet Union so technologically backward during the Cold War.

Russia’s trade with the West has become insignificant, having dwindled by more than two-thirds. Therefore, the West can now impose prohibitive import tariffs on all Russian goods without risking rising inflation. The West should sanction more Westerners who violate the sanction regime, as the US government now forebodes.

Putin, his subordinates, and the Russian propaganda issue daily threats of nuclear war against one country after the other. Since the Kremlin always lies, these threats should not be taken seriously. Whoever believes in these threats understands nothing of Putin’s Russia. The hedonistic and power-hungry Putin will not use nukes, because that will end him and his regime.

The question of how to deal with Putin’s allies is more intricate. Ukraine and the West face a hostile alliance of four countries: Russia, Iran, North Korea and China. Belarus has already become a Russian colony. The three key enemies are Russia, Iran and North Korea.