The debate on June 27 between the two candidates for US president – and, consequently, for the position of Leader of the Free World – provided definitive proof to all of us, supporters of this world, and, most importantly, to those fighting and dying now for the right of Ukraine to be free, that the United States is experiencing a profound political and moral crisis.

At a moment when the forces of absolute evil have challenged the very idea and existence of a Free World, the US political system has nominated two candidates to lead it:

One is physically and mentally weak; an old man who throughout the four years of his presidency has carefully and cowardly portioned out military aid to Ukraine lest it might achieve – perish the thought – decisive victory over...the most insidious enemy of the US.

The other is an utter reprobate known for his “mysterious” psychological addiction to the dictator in the Kremlin. As the whole world looks on, he openly uses now Orban as an intermediary to work with Putin on a joint plan to force Ukraine to surrender.

Such is the clinical diagnosis of the former Shining City on the Hill. If it does not undergo radical treatment soon, the global institution known for about a century as the Free World will find itself tossed unceremoniously into the dustbin of history on Nov. 5, 2024.

But where can we find a collective healer capable of curing the American political system? In fact, one has already appeared on the scene, thankfully. I am referring to the bipartisan pro-Ukraine majority from both chambers of Congress that has emerged thanks to the conceptual revolution performed by the Reagan wing of the Republican party.

This majority overcame stubborn resistance from the Trumpers in Congress to pass a military aid package to Ukraine and forced the reluctant Biden administration to backtrack on several of his most repulsive “red lines” concerning this aid. The bill also included a demand that the administration articulate within 45 days to Congress what it seeks to achieve in the Russo-Ukrainian war (the deadline passed).

The ideological leaders of the pro-Ukraine majority (McCaul, Rogers, and Turner) laid out their vision for what must be achieved in the war about eight months ago in a remarkable document – the “Proposed Plan for Victory in Ukraine.” In it, the authors sharply criticize the Biden administration for not providing sufficient aid to the country.

The White House should be occupied by people willing and able to implement this “Proposed Plan,” not those digging a grave for the Free World using a Putin/Trump/Orban plan to eliminate the Ukrainian state as a shovel.

Theoretically, there are two possible ways the current election cycle might enable this noble goal to be reached. The first might seem the most natural. Delegates at the Republican National Convention next week nominate one of two shining stars of their party for President – either Nikki Haley or Michael McCaul. Even better, they nominate them both as a package deal. They beat any candidate the Democrats put up in a landslide and then move to implement the “Proposed Plan” of their own creation.

Unfortunately, this scenario is not possible due to the rigid primary system of candidate nomination. Haley's path to the ballot is now closed, despite the fact she would have a better chance of winning the general election than Trump, who will be automatically nominated at the convention.

Thus, we are forced to go down a much more difficult path, approaching from the opposite wing of the political spectrum. Decrepit Biden will have to step aside as a candidate for President, ideally as soon as possible. The Democrats will determine their candidate. This new candidate’s success will depend not so much on his/her personal biography or qualifications as much as on the strategy the democratic administration and campaign staff comes up with.

Technologically the best option for Democrats is Kamala Harris. One very simple reason. Because on account of his advanced age and worsening health, Biden may not only step aside as a candidate but logically resign the presidency as well.

Upgrading to the President level will dramatically expand the electoral opportunities of the former Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The main weakness of the current democratic strategy is its …Trumpo-centricity: “Biden is old and senile but only he can prevent Trump from returning to power!”

If such a lackluster and defensive campaign strategy is employed, any candidate will surely lose, no matter how many cognitive tests he manages to pass.

A fundamental change of campaign strategy is needed to go on the offensive with a positive, self-assured inspiring message.

On day one, President Harris should include the Republican “Proposed Plan” into her campaign platform as a key strategic element. In her response to Congress regarding the US's goals for the war in Ukraine she declares: “Russia’s total defeat. Full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Russian war criminals brought to justice.”

In a series of speeches, Harris positions herself as the Leader of a Free World engaged in an existential battle with the forces of absolute Evil. In close coordination with President Macron and other leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, she makes all key decisions regarding the delivery of state-of-the-art Western aircraft and technical specialists to Ukraine. At the end of October, she pays a triumphant visit to Kyiv, the capital city of embattled Ukraine.

By Nov. 5, a candidate named Trump with his treasonous plan have faded into the background as a brilliant black woman, dubbed the Churchill of the 21st century by the world media, steps to the fore.

This is more or less what I see as the Free World's last chance to overcome the widespread dementia of its leaders.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.