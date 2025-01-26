In early 2022, the Taliban released a statement condemning the war in Ukraine. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the conflict to be resolved through “dialogue and peaceful means,” also expressing concern for the safety of Afghan nationals in Ukraine. The conflict also has dire, indirect consequences for Afghanistan, as much-needed global humanitarian and refugee aid has been redirected to Ukraine.

Just shy of three years later, Vladimir Putin is set to approve a bill that will allow Russian courts to remove organizations from their official list of terrorist groups.

In mid-December, this bill was passed through the Duma, and will enable their Prosecutor General– Igor Krasnov– to advocate for the Taliban’s formal removal. Putin has recently regarded the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism,” so he is anticipated to support this transition.

This comes following their fellow Central Asian allies, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan’s, decisions to remove the Taliban from their terror organization lists in the last two years. The Russian government has sought to strengthen relations with the Taliban since the 2021 withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan.

Throughout the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the number of Russian casualties have consistently surpassed that of Ukraine; as of late 2024, Ukrainian casualties were reported to have reached around 43,000 soldiers – a vast contrast from Russia’s estimated 600,000.

As Russia continues to face significant loss in Ukraine, as well as domestic challenges, maintaining and establishing new alliances is imperative for them to stay afloat. What benefits does this opportunity present to both sides?

This is a beneficial, symbiotic relationship; despite Russia and the United States sharing similar views on Afghanistan, Russia’s bid to strengthen ties with the Taliban serves as an intimidation tactic, as both Russia and the Taliban have strained relations with the US.

The United States has supported Ukraine throughout the duration of the war, sending both money and weapons. The United States also supports Israel in their conflict against Iranian-backed Hamas.

Russia recently signed a partnership with Iran, binding the countries for the next twenty years. This, consequently, indirectly ropes Russia into the opposing side of another American-involved conflict, increasing tensions between the two nations. Ties with the Taliban serve as mutually beneficial any time there is potential for negative impact on the United States.

Russian news outlets have reported that the Taliban has pledged to them their full support in their battle against Ukraine. Although Afghanistan struggles financially, their support can come from other avenues –including intelligence, weapons, soldiers. For both nations, this alliance is about power, or the illusion thereof. The support they provide one another serves as a mask for their individual weaknesses, and provides opportunity to recover from them.

The Taliban is seeking global recognition as Afghanistan’s official government; although Russia has not yet acknowledged them as their central government, removing them from their list of terrorist organizations opens the door for future opportunity.

More Russian allies may soon follow suit, as a result, giving the Taliban greater power. The Taliban has created gross violations of human rights, particularly against the nation’s women; giving the Taliban greater recognition and power provides them with greater control over Afghan citizens, and a larger global platform to spread oppressive ideology.

The strengthening alliance between Russia and the Taliban poses major implications for the global stage. Their impending removal from a global power’s list of terror organizations can have unprecedented consequences, particularly for their opponents and skeptics.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.