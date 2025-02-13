So now we know more precisely what the new administration of US President Donald Trump has in store for Ukraine and Europe more broadly. And it’s probably even worse and scarier than we thought. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) First, Trump unexpectedly held a “lengthy and highly productive” phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Wednesday, Feb. 12. Advertisement The call, which seems to have focused mainly on stopping the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, was apparently made without prior consultation with Zelensky. Trump praised Putin’s purported receptiveness, both invited each other to visit their respective capitals, and the US leader also revealed that they had agreed to meet soon in Saudi Arabia. Although the US president immediately informed Zelensky by phone about what had been discussed, the Ukrainian head of state, who is understandably concerned about the situation in which he and his country find themselves, did not provide any details about what he had been told. Earlier, Trump’s new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had told Ukraine and its European supporters at a meeting in Germany: “The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” and “returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective.” He also dropped a real bombshell by declaring very bluntly that the US was no longer “primarily focused” on European security. Other Topics of Interest Munich Security Conference: What to Expect? As Western security leaders assemble in the Bavarian capital the question high on everyone’s Ukraine-related agenda is: Will Europe step up? Time to find out. Before that, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg suggested Ukraine should hold elections despite the ongoing war and state of martial law, while Mike Waltz, Trump’s new US national security advisor declared: “An underlying principle here is that the Europeans have to own this conflict going forward… And then in terms of security guarantees, that is squarely going to be with the Europeans.” Advertisement So, what do we glean from these takeaways? Putting it crudely but concisely: The US is passing the buck to Europe. “Cope with this mess yourselves and don’t rely on us anymore” seems to be the message. Apart from this virtual desertion, the Trump administration is prepared to make a deal with Russia at the expense of Ukraine’s territory, security, future and well-being, and even then, insisting that what’s left of Ukraine should pay with its mineral resources for the semblance of American backing.

At this grim moment, on the eve of the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, while hoping for the best, it is necessary for the time being to prepare for the worst.

Instead of helping a kindred democratic state under attack by a psychotic, despotic, international bully, the new leadership in Washington is telling the battered and bruised victim, “Be grateful that we are trying to give you respite, but empty your pockets, because values and principles are a thing of the past, and today we expect everyone to pay for our help, or rather, our services.” Advertisement Desperate for whatever support he can still garner from the US, Zelensky, understandably, is trying to put a brave face on things and hold out hope that with the help of Ukraine’s European supporters, Trump’s administration will not be able to sell out Ukraine so cynically. Fine, Donald Trump won the elections with his populist emphasis on “Make America Great Again,” focusing mainly on domestic issues of primary concern to US citizens, but also promising, among other things that he would be able to stop Russia’s barbaric war against Ukraine within 24 hours. How and at what cost to Ukraine was not said. So yes, the will of the majority of American voters to re-elect Trump for a second term must be respected, but that does not mean passively and uncritically accepting his fundamental policy shifts and their consequences at home and abroad. What happens at home is for the American public to judge and react to. But when it comes to Ukraine – and its struggle for freedom with its far-reaching significance for the entire democratic world – disregard, indifference or cynicism are out of place. This also applies to other statements and actions by the new US administration which call into question the principles and solidarity of the democratic, law-abiding world: turning away from Europe and NATO, sanctions against the International Court of Justice, closing down USAID, disturbing comments about Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal, Gaza, etc. Advertisement We may well ask, “What has become of the USA that we knew and respected for so long?” The America that stood up for democratic values at home and abroad, willing to support the cause of freedom worldwide with actions and not just words. America with a Republican Party represented by President Ronald Reagan, who took on the Soviet “evil empire,” and a war hero like John McCain, who was a staunch supporter of Ukraine.