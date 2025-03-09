Ukraine is at an existential crossroads. President Donald Trump’s war on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows no signs of abating. Kyiv, as a result, is facing a stark choice. Capitulate to Trump – and by extension Russian President Vladimir Putin – or pivot toward building a European coalition of the willing to continue fighting on to expel the Russian invader. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Europe is increasingly the better option. The European Union heads of state unanimously approved an €800 billion “ReArm Europe Plan” – and France’s offer to provide the EU with a nuclear umbrella alongside a proposal called “Sky Shield” to enforce a no-fly zone in Western Ukraine are gaining momentum. Opting for Europe over the US is not without risk. As evidenced by Team Trump suspending military aid and intelligence sharing, the implications on the battlefield are all too real and immediate. Advertisement Yet sticking with Trump is no longer a sure bet either. While Trump says that he “likes Zelensky personally,” his actions reflect a different reality. As Mafia boss Michael Corleone told his brother Sonny in the 1972 film The Godfather, “It’s not personal, it’s strictly business.” And this, for Trump, is business. In the world of high-stakes geopolitics and international diplomacy, personal sentiments often take a backseat to strategic interests and national priorities. Other Topics of Interest 28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets Former CIA insider John Sipher, a 28-year veteran and Russia expert with deep ties to Moscow, drops explosive revelations about the collapse of Russian intelligence. Not here. Trump carries a personal bias – conscious or not – against Zelensky. It stems from the fallout over the “perfect” phone call that eventually led to Trump’s first impeachment. During that conversation, Trump suggested “future US military support for Ukraine might be contingent on [Zelensky] helping investigate the business dealings [in Ukraine] of Hunter Biden.” Despite Zelensky defending Trump by insisting he faced “no blackmail,” it devolved into guilt by association. Advertisement Transcending Trump’s ill-will was made all the harder as a result of Zelensky clashing with the president and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. It also made it easier for Team Trump to move past Ukraine. Just as the Trump Administration is aggressively focused on undoing everything former President Joe Biden put into place during his one term in office. Now, that clearly also includes ending Biden’s policy of “supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Ukraine could become Trump’s Afghanistan – and his legacy.

From Trump’s perspective, the rate of return has not been nearly enough to justify continued US investment in Ukraine.

Team Kyiv needs to understand what they are up against. Trump narrowly views US national security from a business transaction perspective. What is the rate of return? From his perspective, it has not been nearly enough to justify continued investment. Trump sees Ukraine as a money pit, an endless war that is draining the US Treasury. Money he thinks would be better spent on domestic issues: illegal immigration, spiraling criminal and gang activity, and the influx of fentanyl into the country. Hence Trump insisting on the $1 trillion rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine that ended up being left unsigned. By walking away, Zelensky made it easy for Trump to pivot to Putin. Already, Trump sees Russia as a potential business partner due to its vast natural resources and strategic access to the Northern Sea Route. He envisions a series of deals and transactions with Russia that could benefit the US economically and geopolitically. Advertisement However, Zelensky’s resistance to Russian aggression blocks the way ahead. Trump sees Zelensky as an obstructionist who hinders his path to peace and subsequent economic opportunities with Russia. Trump’s resulting crackdown on Ukraine is brutal. To begin advancing his agenda, Team Trump immediately began taking measures to discredit and delegitimize Zelensky on the world stage and in Ukraine. It began with Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing doubt over “whether [Zelensky] wants to forge a peace agreement to end the war in Eastern Europe.” Then Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) piled on calling for “Zelensky to resign or be dismissed.” The campaign culminated with Trump declaring on X, “I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace.” Then all hell broke loose. A few days earlier the Trump Administration had voted against a Ukraine-sponsored United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine. Team Trump began echoing Russian demands for Ukrainian elections while arbitrarily ceasing offensive US cyber activities against Russia. Advertisement

Contrary to Trump’s assertion, Ukraine does have cards to play.