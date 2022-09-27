First comes the scent of pine needles. The semi-sweet, rotten orange smell of corpses is a little later. The most recently discovered mass grave of the Russo-Ukraine war is on the northern outskirts of Izyum, a town with a pre-war population of 45,000, in a modest forest. Russian Federation (RF) troops mostly from 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division attacked Izyum in early March, captured it on Apr. 1, and fled on September 10. could be interesting for you: Receive the latest Ukraine news bulletins for today. The Izyum paupers’ cemetery has no permanent fence or religious markings. It abuts a street with well-kept, brick and plaster single-family homes with neat gardens and solid tiled roofs that would not look out of place in a wooded suburb outside Belgrade or Sofia. Living near a city burial site was always a bit macabre, homeowner Vera Pyatishina told Kyiv Post, but the neighborhood was always quiet with plenty of birds and a few squirrels. In peacetime, she said, months might pass before the city morgue might sent a work crew for a new burial.

Photo: Stefan Korshak

After the Russian army came to Izyum, the grave-diggers and their truck were in the forest almost daily, Pyatishina said. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) offensive launched in early September in the Kharkiv sector has liberated, according to official Ukrainian sources, more than 50 towns and villages over more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory. Residents in localities large and small across the region told Kyiv Post that wherever the Russian army came, within a few days, occupation authority officials would follow, knocking on doors in a hunt for people unfriendly to the invaders. Particularly targeted, eyewitnesses said, were Ukrainian law enforcers and civilian officials unwilling to collaborate with Russian authorities, former AFU service members, individuals with patriotic Ukrainian tattoos, and political activists. During their five-month occupation of Izyum, Kharkiv region senior investigator Serhiy Bolvinov said, Russian authorities buried 447 bodies at the grave site in the pine forest next to Pyatishina's home. Of these, 194 were civilian men, 215 were women, 22 were military and 5 were children. Forensics teams haven't yet determined the sex of another 11 bodies. "Many of the dead are missing limbs, (were buried with) bound hands, (had) shrapnel wounds, head and chest injuries, missing genitals, broken ribs, stab wounds, penetrating bullet wounds, or ropes around the neck," Bolvinov said in a statement. Oleksandr Kopko, a resident of the town Kupiansk, to the north of Izyum, told Kyiv Post the detention teams looking for someone to "question" were usually accompanied by RF paramilitary police or armed Chechen fighters, and seemed to show up at homes during the night or early in the morning. In some cases, he said, occupation authorities accepted bribes to free a detained husband or son. "But sometimes, they didn't come back," Kopko said. Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian occupation troops of various crimes during the month-long occupation of Bucha, a town to the north of Kyiv. These include torturing and killing people for information about partisans or hidden valuables, murdering civilians wantonly, and using machine guns or even automatic cannons on people stepping out into the street. According to local authorities, 458 bodies have been recovered from graves around Bucha. Some were buried in gardens or under piles of trash.

Photo: Stefan Korshak

At the Izyum cemetery, the graves are packed together in a space not much larger than a pair of football fields. Some of the dead were buried pointing north-south, some east-west, some individually, and some in threes or fours. There are no neat rows or gravestones. One gets the impression grave sites were selected based on space between the pine trees.

Photo: Stefan Korshak