Ukraine exchanged a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia on Wednesday, September 21, including crack troops of the Azov Battalion who led the long defense of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks, which became an icon of Ukrainian resistance.

The defenders of Azovstal have become an example of invincibility and courage for the whole world and the worst enemies for Russia and its propaganda machine. Azov Regiment soldiers and other military personnel held the Azovstal and Mariupol plant defense for three months.

Under constant shelling and severe wounds, they held back the enemy to the last despite living in terrible conditions.

The evacuation of military personnel from Azovstal began on May 16. The commanders of the units located at the plant were ordered by the Ukrainian authorities to save the lives of the personnel, so the army was evacuated to territory not controlled by Ukraine, but by Russia.

These Ukrainian soldiers were held captive for more than four months. Some of them did not manage to return as they died as a result of the terrorist attack on Olenivka, when Russia launched a missile attack on the isolation ward where the Ukrainian military, including the defenders of Azovstal, were located.

But Ukraine and the world were stunned by sensational news on Wednesday, Sep. 21, with the return of some defenders of Azovstal from Russian captivity.

Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, said that 215 Ukrainian prisoners were exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk, himself a former presidential chief-of-staff for Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma. Medvedchuk was until recently the head of the pro-Russia Opposition Platform — For Life faction in the Ukrainian Parliament. Of the prisoners returning to Ukraine, 108 served with the Azov Regiment defending Mariupol, and 124 were officers.

The defenders of Azovstal returning from Russian captivity include the commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys “Redis” Prokopenko, the head of the patrol police of Mariupol, Mykhaylo Vershynin, paramedic Kateryna “Ptashka” Polishchuk, deputy commander of the battalion Svyatoslav “Kalyna” Palamar and Serhiy “Volyna” Volynsky, commander of the 36th Separate Marines Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They are safe now.

Serhiy “Volyna” Volynsky

Serhiy “Volyna” Volynsky is the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was in Mariupol at the Azovstal plant for more than a month. “Volyna” went to Mariupol two weeks before the full-scale invasion, and his unit entered Azovstal in April.