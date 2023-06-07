On Wednesday, June 7, Yosyp Husak from Kyiv affixed placards that converted the UN logo to read "Useless" on cars belonging to the United Nations and its World Health Organization (WHO). He shared the fruits of his work on Twitter:

Husak explained that he did not consider this to be an act of vandalism, but rather an expression of his views on the lack of effectiveness of the UN as an organization. He later announced a fundraising campaign for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, planning to sell the remaining letters from the inscription in his possession. 

"I have several letters 'U' from 'Useless' here. Let's demonstrate that 'U' is more useful than the UN. I'm putting one of the letters up for auction. The highest bidder will receive it along with a printed photo," Husak commented.

The auction will conclude on Thursday, June 8 at 20:00.

At 7.02 on Tuesday morning, the UN had posted a tweet on its official Twitter account announcing that June 6 was Russian Language Day and invited readers to follow the organization's Russian-language page. The organization retweeted a message about the Kakhovska HPP disaster a few hours later.

 

5 Dubious Highlights from Putin’s Big End of Year Speech

'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave

Russia’s Night Drones Pose a Serious New Threat to Ukraine's Troops

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the Russian command issues orders related to the commission of crimes against humanity in the Russian language.

 

"Russian commanders will have given the order to blow up the Kakhovka Dam in Russian. What a day at the UN to celebrate Russian language! @UnitedNationsRU tweets about cultural diversity, ignoring the biggest catastrophe in Europe in decades caused solely by Russia. Why be silent?" commented Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side.

 

Comments (6)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Stimpacker
Stimpacker Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The UN is paralyzed because Russia has nukes and thus Ukraine needs to get nukes. That's the only thing that will keep the peace after this war is over.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David Johnson
David Johnson Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I Support UN

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Scott
Scott Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

UN = utterly clueless and tone deaf organization
Ditto for the corrupt WHO

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Ian
Ian Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Useless Nation is an apt description of this powerless talk shop.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Freddie
Freddie Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This is a massive war crime do some thing useful condemn it.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
I support
I support Guest 6 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

They should not be on the security council after this new low

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
