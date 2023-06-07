On Wednesday, June 7, Yosyp Husak from Kyiv affixed placards that converted the UN logo to read "Useless" on cars belonging to the United Nations and its World Health Organization (WHO). He shared the fruits of his work on Twitter:

Yesterday in Ukraine, russia caused the biggest man-made disaster of the last decades. Thousands of people became homeless, all needing help. Now, the following day, "a few" UN and WHO off-road vehicles are still in one of Kyiv's parking lots. "A few" white, clean SUV's. pic.twitter.com/JailO8Axjo

Husak explained that he did not consider this to be an act of vandalism, but rather an expression of his views on the lack of effectiveness of the UN as an organization. He later announced a fundraising campaign for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, planning to sell the remaining letters from the inscription in his possession.

"I have several letters 'U' from 'Useless' here. Let's demonstrate that 'U' is more useful than the UN. I'm putting one of the letters up for auction. The highest bidder will receive it along with a printed photo," Husak commented.

The auction will conclude on Thursday, June 8 at 20:00.

At 7.02 on Tuesday morning, the UN had posted a tweet on its official Twitter account announcing that June 6 was Russian Language Day and invited readers to follow the organization's Russian-language page. The organization retweeted a message about the Kakhovska HPP disaster a few hours later.