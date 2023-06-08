Russian military bloggers on Thursday were split on the progress of a substantial Ukrainian ground attack launched overnight in the Zaporizhzhia sector, as a senior Kyiv official said the Ukrainian army’s long-awaited counteroffensive is yet to be launched. In one of the most detailed descriptions of combat reportedly taking place in the vicinity of the city Orikhiv, Russian military writer Aleksandr Sladkov claimed elements of Russia’s 42nd Motor Rifle Division threw back a series of Ukrainian tank and armored infantry assaults, inflicting serious losses on attackers. could be interesting for you: Get the latest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news reports published today. Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units riding as many as 120 tanks and armored personnel carriers, and backed by heavy artillery strikes, assaulted Russian lines three times in assaults starting at 1 a.m., Sladkov said in a Vblog, citing messages he said he received from Russian combat units involved in the fighting. Russian land mines, artillery fire and anti-tank missiles destroyed around 20 Ukrainian combat vehicles by morning and Russian defense lines were strong and holding, he claimed.

Russian military "journalist" Simyon Pegov, in a 10:30 a.m. post, reported four Ukrainian armored columns each led by four or five tanks attacked Russian positions to the east and west of Orikhiv. Over the day Ukrainian assaults and attempts to break through along the Orikhiv-Tokmak highway did not stop, he said. "It's too early to say the Ukrainian assault has failed. From the combat positions they are saying that in the direction of Orikhiv-Tokmak the enemy (AFU) infantry is still advancing and trying to dig in. Like before (in overnight fighting), enemy artillery and tanks are working over our positions intensively," Pegov said. In a 13:00 update, Pegov said fighting was continuing and that Russian forces were taking losses.

The independent military cartography group DeepState on Thursday confirmed Russian reports of serious fighting, saying heavy battles were in progress in a 20-km. section of the southern from between the town Orikhiv and the village Pavlikva, to the west of the Orikhiv-Tokmak highway.

Many Russian sources reported some of the heaviest Ukrainian artillery fire seen yet in the war. Some said Russian positions were being hit by “tons” of shells. Sladkov claimed one infantry company – a relatively small unit of 80-150 men – was hit by more than 1,000 howitzer rounds overnight. Multiple sources claimed AFU units were firing HIMARS guided missiles – a US-delivered precision-guided weapon the Ukrainian military has rarely used against frontline positions in the past – at Russian defensive positions. Russian tank and attack helicopters held in reserve were committed to the Orikhiv line, other reports said. For the second time in three days, scattered Russian Telegram channels reported German Leopard tanks on the line and under fire, but without conclusive evidence.

The Russian Telegram channel Voin DV claimed that a Ukrainian assault between Zaporizhzhia villages Rabotyne and Verbove was effectively wiped out, with the AFU’s 65th Mechanized Brigade allegedly losing fifteen tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles and nine armored personnel carriers. “Evidence” backing up the claim included drone images without a clear date or location. Kyiv Post was unable to confirm the Voin DV claims.