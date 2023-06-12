Continuing reports that the Kremlin's military has deployed troops with the mission of shooting retreating soldiers appeared possibly confirmed on Monday with the appearance of battlefield video showing three armed Russian soldiers shooting at seven or more of their fellows as they ran away. The video was claimed first to be published by Ishchi Svoikh, a Ukrainian volunteer-run channel with the declared mission of helping relatives of Russian soldiers killed in combat. could be interesting for you: Find the latest Ukraine news published as of today.

Find the latest Ukraine news published as of today.

The 14-second drone video seems to show three armed Russian soldiers confronting seven retreating Russian soldiers, of whom six had discarded their weapons and most had thrown away their helmets. The three, armed men are seen to fire into the air and, possibly, directly at two of the retreating soldiers. The unarmed soldiers all fall to the ground, but it is not clear whether any were injured by the gunfire. The Telegram channel offered no date or location of the incident, saying only members of a “barrier unit” had shot Russian army service personnel. UNIAN, a major Ukrainian news agency, on Monday confirmed the drone video’s authenticity and said that “barrier troops,” which are units with the mission of preventing soldiers running away from battle, using lethal force if necessary, have been deployed with the Russian army in Ukraine for months. The British Ministry of Defense reported in November of last year that Russia had “probably started deploying ‘barrier troops’ or ‘blocking units.’” Similar topics of Interest As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing Why it’s even more important than ever for the West to act more decisively in support of Ukraine now and to defeat Russia before it’s too late. It added: “These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/CWHuZrKery



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bYLF2ONZOR — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 4, 2022

The Russian independent news agency Astra, in a May 27 report, published video recorded by members of the Russia’s 72nd Brigade, a unit deployed to the Bakhmut sector and, according to reports from Ukrainian units on the other side, suffering from poor morale. In the video, the Russians soldiers accuse 72nd Brigade commander Roman Venevitin of having threatened soldiers assigned to the unit with execution, and their immediate commanders, for leaving an assigned position without orders. One soldier in the recording, identified as Major Aleksandr Prikazchikov, says he withdrew a unit from an attack because it received no support and it was not trained for assault, and was stopped by barrier troops who threatened to shoot him and his men dead.