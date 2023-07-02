President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia may resort to a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which it occupies, to scare the world with the possible consequences of its aggression against Ukraine and create political influence on the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian army. The Head of State said this at a meeting with media representatives after talks with President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv on July 1, according to a report published on Zelensky’s official site.

"We have been saying for a long time that there is a serious threat. Because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the plant, which could lead to the release of dangerous substances into the air. We communicate this very clearly. We are discussing all this with our partners so that everyone understands why Russia is doing this and puts pressure on the Russian Federation politically so that they don't even think about such a thing," Zelensky said, answering journalists' questions.

According to the president, the Russian occupiers are resorting to terrorist acts because their army has been showing weakness on the battlefield throughout the year. Therefore, the Russians are trying to stop Ukraine's defense forces with acts of terrorism such as blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam or a possible local act of terrorism at the ZNPP.

In addition, Zelensky is convinced that the Russian Federation wants to show that its aggressive war against Ukraine is dangerous for the world. "So that people are afraid of it. So that later some partners, especially those skeptics, start politically stopping Ukraine, our counteroffensive actions," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine has been saying for a long time that the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be returned under the full control of the Ukrainian authorities. And it is also crucial that independent experts check everything at the time of the transfer of control over the plant to Ukraine. According to the president, the IAEA, which is a mediator and can involve other states, should play its role in this.

"Because there can be remote mines. Then to say that everything was fine under the control of the occupiers, but now there is a release. This is a very important moment," Zelensky said.

