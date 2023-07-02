President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia may resort to a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which it occupies, to scare the world with the possible consequences of its aggression against Ukraine and create political influence on the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian army. The Head of State said this at a meeting with media representatives after talks with President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv on July 1, according to a report published on Zelensky’s official site.
"We have been saying for a long time that there is a serious threat. Because Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the plant, which could lead to the release of dangerous substances into the air. We communicate this very clearly. We are discussing all this with our partners so that everyone understands why Russia is doing this and puts pressure on the Russian Federation politically so that they don't even think about such a thing," Zelensky said, answering journalists' questions.
According to the president, the Russian occupiers are resorting to terrorist acts because their army has been showing weakness on the battlefield throughout the year. Therefore, the Russians are trying to stop Ukraine's defense forces with acts of terrorism such as blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam or a possible local act of terrorism at the ZNPP.
In addition, Zelensky is convinced that the Russian Federation wants to show that its aggressive war against Ukraine is dangerous for the world. "So that people are afraid of it. So that later some partners, especially those skeptics, start politically stopping Ukraine, our counteroffensive actions," he said.
Zelensky said that Ukraine has been saying for a long time that the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be returned under the full control of the Ukrainian authorities. And it is also crucial that independent experts check everything at the time of the transfer of control over the plant to Ukraine. According to the president, the IAEA, which is a mediator and can involve other states, should play its role in this.
"Because there can be remote mines. Then to say that everything was fine under the control of the occupiers, but now there is a release. This is a very important moment," Zelensky said.
Comments (5)
I don't believe in this since this doesn't make sense for Russian just like exploding a dam. Russians can do lots of stupid things due to lack of organization but not shooting itself in the leg that explicitly. It is sad that Ukraine is still a corrupted and lying country. But I do support it and wish it to win.
Theres only one way to stop this war and that is to fight it. Nato you can't contain this war if he is will to use radiation as a weapon. People can disagree with we but at some point Nato must step in if it's not willing to give the Ukraine what it needs. Because all of the weapons just sitting there is France gonna invade Germany ? If he blows up that nuclear plant its pretty much the biggest war crime ever and WW3 . So why wait hit them with everything destroy his army now.
The time is now to strike hard stop f##king about. Russia is only a step away from Europe. What if that bat shit crazy nutter blows up a nuclear plant what then? We must stop this insanity now if he has already wired it to blow. I think that invokes article 5 . We didn't start this war but it's here we need to deal with it.
Using radiation is vile and cowardly I would like Nato to give it all I mean all. Ukraine has shown use all courage and Valor. They deserve more and more and more and more until they win. Then bring them in to Nato for God's sake stop acting with indecision because the enemy is watching.
These evil people must be defeated if the unthinkable happens. How much more proff does Nato need I mean they blew up a dam target civilians steal kids torture kill anything. I'm no hawk but I see the nessity to fight this war. Right now someone has died for freedom . So Nato if you won't step in then give the Ukraine everything it needs to stop these orcs in the tracks . Ukraine didn't ask for this but it's here and not going away so fuck the cost because we must win.
