Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy may be to first bleed Russian forces rather than "blitzkrieg" them out of the occupied territory. Evidence of a Ukrainian military strategy of attrition against Russian forces has emerged in comments by a senior Ukrainian leader reflected in comments by a number of international military experts. Kyiv Post's own analysis of equipment loss figures and recent satellite imagery of Russian fortifications adds to that conclusion.

Yesterday in Kyiv, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Ukrainian forces are performing their main task which is to destroy Russian manpower, equipment, fuel depots, artillery, and air defenses as a "war of destruction is equal to a war of kilometers." "More destroyed means more liberated," Danilov tweeted. "We are acting calmly, wisely, step by step."

At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the russian army. The last few days have been… — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile in London, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the United Kingdom's armed forces and chief military adviser to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, told a British Parliamentary hearing that “Kyiv's strategy to ‘starve, stretch and strike’ is gradually eroding Russia's defenses.”

"The question is: how do you take a front line that is more than a thousand kilometers long and turn it into more of a problem for Russia than for Ukraine?" Radakin said. "That is why you are seeing multiple axes being probed and feints by Ukraine."

The UK 🇬🇧 and US 🇺🇸 are close partners and #NATO allies, committed to providing Ukraine 🇺🇦 with ongoing support.



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP and Chief of the Defence Staff @AdmTonyRadakin_ met with @thejointstaff General Milley during the 13th #UDCG in Brussels yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BjF0sSIJ76 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 16, 2023

The observations were immediately picked up by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), one of the most respected independent analysts of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “Danilov’s assessment underlines the prioritization of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to attrit Russian manpower and assets over attempting to conduct massive sweeping mechanized maneuvers to regain large swaths of territory rapidly,” ISW said in its influential daily report. “Ukrainian forces appear to be focusing on creating an asymmetrical attrition gradient that conserves Ukrainian manpower at the cost of a slower rate of territorial gains, while gradually wearing down Russian manpower and equipment,” ISW added.

Ukrainian forces conducted a strike in the Russian rear of occupied #Zaporizhia Oblast on July 4.



Geolocated footage posted on July 4 shows the aftermath of a reported Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile strike on an unspecified Russian warehouse facility in Yakymivka, about 23km SW… https://t.co/XbnYERAzro pic.twitter.com/tvVT0mWnAq — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) July 5, 2023