Ukraine and Russia have once again accused each other of plotting to initiate a catastrophic disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), with Moscow even going so far as to say Kyiv will attack “literally at night, in the dark” later today.

What evidence has Russia provided for their claim?

None, and as with any claim from the Kremlin, it should be treated with a generous pinch of salt.

The statement came from Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, who said on Tuesday: “Today, we got information that I am authorised to announce... On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

Speaking to Russian state television, he claimed that Ukraine planned to use “high-precision, long-range weapons” as well as drones to attack the facility.

What has Ukraine said?

Ukraine has suggested Moscow is laying the ground for a false flag attack that would target the Russian-occupied ZNPP which it would then blame on Kyiv.

Speaking to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, President Zelensky warned Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the facility and said it had “installed objects similar to explosives” at the plant.

“Perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant. Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it,” the Ukrainian leader said.