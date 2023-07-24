Drone attacks such as the ones that struck Moscow in the early hours of Monday morning will “continue and increase in scale,” Ukrainian military intelligence has told Kyiv Post.

The Russian capital was rocked by two explosions after a drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, near the defense ministry, while another hit a business center on Likhacheva Street near one of Moscow’s main ring roads.

Ukraine has said the attack was a "special operation" carried out by Kyiv's forces.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), told Kyiv Post the strikes exposed Moscow’s weak air defenses, something Ukraine intends to take advantage of.

“The strikes on the key facilities of Russia’s security sector located in Moscow testify to the fact that the Putin regime is unable to fully control the sky even for the protection of the most important facilities,” he said.

Referring to “cotton” – a Ukrainian word play referring to explosions – in Moscow, he added: “Obviously, this situation will continue and increase in scale.”

One unverified video posted to social media appeared to show a drone flying freely above Moscow with no sign of air defenses trying to intercept.