On July 19, Yevgeny Prigozhin gathered with militants near Osipovichi, in Belarus. During this meeting, he discussed the future of Wagner and symbolically handed over the group's flag to a man known by the nickname "Pioneer," whom he said would be the "chief in the Belarusian grouping."

Recent investigations conducted by the monitoring project All Eyes on Wagner and Belarusian media outlet Nasha Niva, have revealed the identity of this individual.

His name is reportedly Sergey Chubko, a 47-year-old Ukrainian native, born in Chernivtsi, before emigrating to Russia with his parents during the early 1990s.

The investigation revealed that before joining the Wagner PMC, Chubko served in the Russian Airborne Forces from 1994 to 2002.

According to Nasha Niva, Chubko took part with Moscow’s forces in the Chechen conflict in 1994. In 2002, he ended his contract with the Russian Airborne Forces and began a new career in the private security sector.