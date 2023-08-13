LATEST: Urozhaine: Ukraine ‘Harvests’ 10th Important Outpost.

Ukraine’s armed forces have made “tactically significant" advances along two major lines of attack, according to western analysts, with Kyiv claiming panic is setting in among some Russian forces and the rate of desertions is increasing.

Ukrainian troops have reportedly advanced several miles in the western Zaporizhia Oblast and reached the outskirts of Robotyne, a town on the way to the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, a transport hub of huge strategic importance.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, in a short post on Telegram on Saturday night said: "Tavria direction. There are liberated territories. The defence forces are working."

On the same front, Ukraine has reportedly consolidated previous gains around Staromaiorske and is making a push for the neighboring settlement of Urozhaine, where the TO518 farm road is literally the road to Mariupol.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Moscow, said on Sunday: "The enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine after two weeks of the heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement."

Unverified videos appeared on social media on Sunday afternoon reportedly showing Russian troops fleeing Urozhaine under heavy artillery fire.