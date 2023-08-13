A video has emerged purporting to show a Russian commander captured during a daring raid by Ukrainian special forces showing his captors the positions of Moscow’s troops in an area of occupied Kherson.
According to the Russian Telegram account Grey Zone, the man in the video is Major Tomov, commander of the battalion of 1822 of the Russian Armed Forces, who went missing earlier this week.
He was captured during an operation conducted by Ukrainian special forces on a settlement on the occupied left-bank of the Dnipro River and until now there was no news of his whereabouts.
The new video shows Major Tomov crouching over a map, appearing to be informing his captors of troop positions on the Russian-occupied side of the river.
The Russian commander of the #1822 battalion from Samara city, Major Tomov, who disappeared 5 days ago, resurfaced alive on the Ukrainian side. In this video he helps the #Ukrainian officers by disclosing and putting on the map the Russian positions and fortifications along the… pic.twitter.com/rZYCEjNLjg— Viktor Kovalenko (@MrKovalenko) August 13, 2023
The caption to the Grey Zone post reads: “To dispel all rumors and doubts, as well as answer questions: in the video, the commander of the reconnaissance group and the commander of the battalion of 1822 of the Russian Armed Forces, Major Tomov, is captured by the enemy, having got there as a result of a battle near the settlement of Cossack Camps.
“At the time of the morning of August 9, he was alive. Now I have no data, but I think and hope that it is also alive. The fate of the rest of the fighters of his group is unknown to me.”
The video has not been independently verified.
The video has caused outrage among those Russians commenting on the post as Grey Zone later wrote an update defending Major Tomov for sharing information with the Ukrainians and lambasting those saying they would rather die than do such a thing.
“Usually those who scream about blowing themselves up with a grenade, in reality, then call their mother from captivity on video,” the update read.
“I personally think that until you yourself have been in a similar situation, never promise how you would behave in it, and even more so, do not try to judge those who are in it.”
According to the independent Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and its sources, early on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats – each carrying around six to seven soldiers – near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri, and then broke through Russian defensive lines, and advanced up to 800 meters deep.
A pro-Russian milblogger said that the raid caused “some inevitable and extremely painful problems” to Russian forces.
But Kyiv has remained tight-lipped – speaking on Wednesday, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar Ukraine "does not confirm the information" about the raid.
Readers must consider that Ukraine has only recently been culturally able to distinguish itself from Soviet Union/Russia in the eyes of the world.
Ukrainians, Russians, Tatars, and other distinct peoples, whose early lives were modeled upon parental thinking, behaviors, emotional treatment of themselves and others, were mixed together.
Our personal ethics and mores diverge in the extreme from "political" identities, which are mere temporary coalitional niches, rather than deep personal identity.
Politically prominent personalities - Stalin or Putin may deny or attempt to eradicate through stereotypical labeling. Stereotypical thinking ignores the different minds of individuals. Such distillation of LARGELY inaccurate overgeneralities, results in the exclusionary "racism" so commonly invented.
Who hasn't altered their opinions due to intimate relationships?
We make our friends through avoiding oversimplification. We retain our enmities through unexamined heuristic distillations. We signal our affiliations to maintain personal security, yet our affiliations can change throughout life.
No human behavior is foreign to you; we have brains selected for fitting with every novel social meeting.
It's been necessary for Ukrainians to fight for their lives - this differs from accumulative aggression. Peace, forgiveness, tolerance could never otherwise be achieved.
Tomov may be an essentially moral human, rather than definable by those who evaluate through lenses of violent hate.
The raid , is similar to Israeli incursions, where the aim, is to obtain intelligence from the enemy, its dispositions and plans. Acquisition of territory, is not usually the objective, however, the raids will inevitably cause the enemy to strive desperately to redistribute their forces, to cover perceived threat . Unfortunately for the russians, their lateral movement of forces to other sectors, proved that they have no reserves , this bringing closer their defeat .
I hope the Russian captives are treated decently. That would help others decide to desert. Maybe at least one phone call home to say they are alive.
@jep, Yes, I hope so too !
@jep,
@jep, Look at the commanders clean cloths and appearance. Treat prisoners well, feed them, let them bath, let them call home and they will corporate.
Stony silence no doubt from that Russian shill scott ritter, the paid kremlin traitor who likes " playing " with the younger generation 😆. Lil scotty said that Ukraine would never ever ever retake Kherson or advance to the left bank of the Dnipro. Haha, better luck next time, rip rip ritter. 🇺🇦