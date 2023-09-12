The capture of Boyko Towers is a huge step in Ukraine’s counteroffensive and will help in the eventual recapture of Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence said.

“This development holds crucial importance for the security situation in the Black Sea region and for further strengthening Ukraine's control over the temporarily occupied territories, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea,” Andriy Yusov, Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) spokesman told Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview.

While Russia still holds Crimea, Ukraine has been clawing back its own “control” through a variety of means including drone attacks and partisan activities.

Now with the Ukrainian army’s retaking of the gas and oil production platform on Monday, Sept. 11, the Ukrainian army will have more freedom of movement in the Black Sea area.

The platforms not only control valuable hydrocarbon resources but also serve as deployment bases, helipads, and potential sites for long-range missile systems.

Furthermore, on the intelligence side of things, the Boyko Towers had been used by the Russian military to house radio-electronic warfare systems that monitored Ukrainian troop movements, Yusov said.

Having first taken the platforms in March 2014 in the Russian invasion of Crimea, by 2022, the Russians had equipped each of the four stolen platforms with electronic reconnaissance and combat equipment, including the Neva radar and hydroacoustic systems.

This enabled the Russian military to monitor the surface, air, and underwater space in the northwestern part of the sea between Crimea and Odesa.

The gas production drilling platforms are B312, known as “Petro Godovanets” (built in 2010), and B319, known as “Ukraine” (built in 2012).

The Russians also took control of the self-elevating drilling rigs Tavrida and Syvash.

By December 2015, the drilling platforms had been relocated to the Golitsyn field near the coast of Crimea.

Yusov said Ukraine is committed to reclaiming all its territories under Russian control.

“These towers are Ukrainian property and assets, so their return was only a matter of time,” he said.