Russian troops recruited into the ranks of Ukrainian partisan units are killing their own soldiers in sabotage operations in exchange for cash or the opportunity to live abroad, Kyiv Post has been told.

In the latest incident, a Russian soldier allegedly placed 10 kilograms of explosives between two trucks at a military base in the occupied city of Henichesk, in Kherson region at the border with the Crimean Peninsula.

could be interesting for you: Examine the most contemporary Ukraine news that came out today.

According to ATESH, the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, they orchestrated the operation in which an improvised explosive device was detonated as troops boarded the vehicles.

“Result: two trucks with personnel were destroyed,” the group said in a post on Telegram.

In exclusive comments to Kyiv Post, an ATESH spokesperson said Russian soldiers are increasingly cooperating with Ukrainian partisans – although not necessarily for ideological reasons.

“The Russians, in turn, agree to cooperate for material benefits and the possibility of leaving for Ukraine and the EU,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said the operation took more than a month to plan and was deliberately timed at 8 a.m. on Friday, when “the Russian military were tired and not as attentive as they could be.”