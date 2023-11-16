Kyiv’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) released footage of a covert nighttime raid, with Ukrainian special ops soldiers infiltrating coastal water controlled by the Russian Black Sea Fleet on jet skis and motorized rafts and landing on the territory of the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

 

The HUR, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency collects data on enemy movements, which conducts lethal covert operations, and coordinates partisan activities against Russian occupiers, released the video on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The operations were carried out by special ops soldiers of the “Stugna” and “Bratstvo” as part of the special forces of the HUR’s “Tymyr” unit. The footage shows them planning, organizing, prepping for, and executing the infiltration operation under the cover of darkness.

The video touts the feats of the Special Forces of the Defense Intelligence troops, saying they “continue their glorious combat path, demonstrating courage and composure during combat missions.”

Seen in the video is every detail of the special forces’ nighttime operations: the scouts devise their plan, plot their infiltration to their target objectives on their maps, prepare their weapons and equipment, and finally go to sea on black and gray jet skis and inflatable boats.

On Oct. 4, in its well-publicized operation, Ukraine’s special forces landed in Crimea and engaged Russian troops in a fierce battle, inflicting serious losses on the occupying Russian soldiers. Objectives of that included sabotage and reconnaissance of forces on the occupied peninsula, and additionally to demonstrate the ability to covertly infiltrate the territory, engage the enemy, and extract their forces back to safety once the mission was complete.

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Similar topics of Interest

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks

On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

“Our HUR soldiers engaged in battle against a significantly larger enemy force and successfully executed their assigned tasks,” announced the HUR at the time.

Previously, on Ukrainian Independence Day, Aug. 24, at about 5 a.m., Ukrainian special operations forces landed on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula with the participation of the Navy.

During the mission, the Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat contact with units of the Russian army. As a result, the enemy suffered losses among the personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed. Also, demonstrating that the Crimean Peninsula is Ukraine’s, the soldiers hoisted the Ukrainian national flag.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Proudly Unaffiliated
Proudly Unaffiliated Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

That is quite the armada there. I counted six watercraft or so, none military, in the video. But the production value is clearly targeting the US public.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Likely Drone Strike Hits Arsenal in Russia, More than 600 People Evacuated
Next » Kharkiv's Classical Karazin University: Reflections on a New Mission for Its 219th Anniversary