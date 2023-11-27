In the early hours of Saturday morning, Nov. 25, debris from a Russian drone attack caused substantial damage to the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, affiliated with the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), as reported on the UGCC website through Ukrinform.

In the early hours of November 25, Russian forces launched an attack with 75 drones on Ukraine, with Ukrainian Air Forces successfully downing 74 of them.

The air raid alert in Kyiv and its vicinity lasted over six hours. Debris from the downed drones fell in various parts of the city, particularly in the Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

During the assault, one of the Shahed drones was downed in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district near the cathedral. The resulting blast waves inflicted damage on the cathedral's doors and windows, with a nearby high-rise building sustaining more severe destruction.

"The drone attack on Kyiv damaged six windows in the basement of the cathedral. The blast waves shattered double-paned windows, and the fittings on the four doors of the temple were damaged, everything came loose from the door locks," Vasyl Bukatiuk, Director of the Construction Directorate under the UGCC Patriarch, reported following the drone attack.

Over 60 kamikaze drones were destroyed in the capital's airspace during the defensive operations.