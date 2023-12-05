A spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) said that the Russian soldiers responsible for the execution of surrendering AFU troops, as shown in a widely circulated video published this weekend, have themselves been killed.

“I can confirm that, during further military actions, the group of Russian occupiers who had committed that crime have ceased to exist,” said Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the AFU’s Tavria Group of Forces, when speaking on the program “Yedini Novyni”, or “Only News”

A video posted to Telegram over the weekend showed two Ukrainian servicemen who had been executed point-blank by Russian invaders just after they surrendered. According to DeepState, the publishers of the video, Russians came across a trench of Ukrainian defenders near Stepove in the Donetsk region who had run out of of ammunition and surrendered. But as the second soldier was exiting the trench, both were shot by their Russian captors.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk region has initiated an investigation following the release of the footage, anticipating a charge of premeditated murder under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported earlier in Kyiv Post, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also commented on the video, labeling it a violation of the Geneva Conventions and a “war crime.” Lubinets said the Ukrainian soldiers “were disarmed, and their hands were raised... They did not pose any threat! The Russian side had to capture them and give them the status of prisoners of war.”

Shtupun did not specify where the suspected Russian soldiers were killed or how they had been identified.