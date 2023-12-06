Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) is revealing a new page of its “Advent Calendar” each day throughout December. The ministry says each new image will reveal a pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies and showcase the weapons systems provided by Kyiv’s allies and partners that have provided Ukraine with the military strength and readiness to defend its homeland.

Dec. 1 – the true legend of the battlefield, the US-supplied M142 HIMARS multi-barreled rocket system.

Dec. 2 – Poland’s Krab self-propelled guns – one of the first 155-millimeter artillery systems provided to the UAF.

Dec. 3 – one of the best modern tanks – the UK’s Challenger 2 MBT.

Dec. 4Australia’s Bushmaster MRAPs, which played a critical role in September 2022’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

Dec. 5 – UK and France provided Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles in addition to constant military, economic, and political support.

