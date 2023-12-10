Up until Dec. 5, 1994, Ukraine was officially the third-largest nuclear power in the world.
This year, Ukraine marked the 29th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum, which saw the transfer of Ukraine’s nuclear weapons, inherited from the Soviet Union upon its dissolution, to Russia in exchange for a series of security assurances that should’ve ensured the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a freshly independent Ukraine.
As Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and subsequently launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine in February 2022 – even going as far as threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons – many Ukrainians have questioned the historic decision made in 1994.
As the war and talks of post-war security guarantees continue, perhaps it’s worth revisiting the memorandum and understanding how a single decision continues to haunt a country close to three decades later.
Soviet Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Pre-1994
Due to the strategic location of Ukraine during the Cold War, it inherited a formidable nuclear arms stockpile upon the dissolution of the Soviet Union alongside Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Its nuclear arsenal included close to 1,700 strategic nuclear warheads, as well as a bomber fleet and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that rivaled most other nuclear-capable nations at the time. However, it is to be noted that while Ukraine physically possessed the weapons and the expertise to develop and maintain them – although the lack of resources would’ve likely prevented it from doing so – Moscow retained control over said weapons.
Putin’s Latest Press-Conference: Objective of Destroying Ukraine Remains Unchanged
In comparison, the US stockpile of warheads in 1994 was 10,979, while estimations placed the number of nuclear warheads in Russia at a total of 17,275 in 1991, combining those of strategic and tactical purposes.
Budapest Memorandum
The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances is an international agreement aimed at addressing concerns from Ukraine over security and territorial integrity upon nuclear disarmament. It was signed on Dec. 5, 1994, between Ukraine, the US, the UK and Russia against the backdrop of global arms control after the Cold War, with then-US President Bill Clinton calling the world a “safer place” after signing the memorandum.
Donald M. Blinken, father of current US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was also in attendance as the US ambassador to Hungary at the time.
The document signified the former Soviet state’s accession to the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear-weapon state after a series of talks as Ukraine sought guarantees and compensation for giving up its nuclear stockpile.
Here are the six points outlined in the original document:
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the CSCE [Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe] Final Act, to respect the Independence and Sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine, in accordance with the principles of the CSCE Final Act, to refrain from economic coercion designed to subordinate to their own interest the exercise by Ukraine of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus to secure advantages of any kind.
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm their commitment to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used.
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reaffirm, in the case of Ukraine, their commitment not to use nuclear weapons against any non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, except in the case of an attack on themselves, their territories or dependent territories, their armed forces, or their allies, by such a state in association or alliance with a nuclear weapon state.
- The United States of America, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will consult in the event a situation arises which raises a question concerning these commitments.
However, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued in blatant violation of the terms established in the memorandum, many questioned the effectiveness of such agreements and whether Ukraine should have given up its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s.
The failure of the memorandum has also raised an important question as Ukraine continues the discussion on some form of post-war security guarantees – what good is an agreement if there’s no way to enforce it?
Nuclear Disarmament
Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament process was an incremental process that took several years, according to a publication in 1999.
Russia and Ukraine had been engaged in discussions since at least 1992, but no agreements were reached until the US was involved in early 1994 when a trilateral agreement was signed.
Under the agreement, at least 200 nuclear weapons (including SS-19 and SS-24 ICBMs) would be transferred from Ukraine to Russia within 10 months, with the rest transferred within “the shortest possible time.” All SS-24 missiles from Ukraine would also be deactivated with their warheads removed within the same period.
In return, Russia would send 100 tons of fuel for nuclear reactors in Ukraine within that same period.
According to the publication, while Ukraine transferred all remaining tactical nuclear weapons to Russia by 1992, the full disarmament process would not be complete until 1996.
“After some more posturing and delay, the first strategic warheads were loaded on a special train in the last days of February and shipped out of Ukraine in early March 1994. By November 1994, Russia had taken 400 strategic nuclear warheads from Ukraine. By 1 June 1996 all strategic nuclear weapons had been removed from Ukraine,” read the publication.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (8)
Hvis Budapest traktaten var blevet ratefiseret, skulle Rusland forsvare Ukraines sikkerhed mod Putin, og USA England senere Kina skulle deltage i sammenstødet, og Månen blev en grøn Ost. Alliancer er som sand i hånden, først fast senere tom hånd, og Putin får medaljen Verdens største forbryder, ca 1000 soldater 8 kampvogne er daglige tabstal for Putin, og krigen er glemt i Rusland men ikke i Ukraine hvor Nato leverer våben der ikke må skyde over den russiske grænse, arme Ukraine.
Part 2
With exception to WW2 the US needed 50 plus other nations to help it defeat little nazi germany, LOST ALL OF THEM! The greatest military power on the planet, virtually unlimited resources, almost a never ending supply of money, technologically advanced weapons...AND STILL LOST.
Now, on December 5th 2023 the 29th anniversary December 5th 1994 signing of the Budapest Memorandum...The US Speaker of the House throws a temper tantrum to find justification to NOT honor a legally binding agreement representatives from his nation's government signed their national word to.
But, this is the way of the white anglo saxon protestant. They profess from the highest mountain tops in the world about their noble wasp concepts of "truth, justice, integrity, ethics, and morality" YET fail every chance they get to practice these concepts.
The wasp has a friend in communist russians...both a culture of criminality. Their histories are littered with examples of breaking laws / international laws, treaties, agreements, and taking the land / resources of others by force and normalizing it.
Let this be a lesson to all...NEVER do business with the wasp OR communist russia.
Part 1
The reality of the offensive is the west especially the US is to blame for my nation's counteroffensive failing. Two of our soldiers were recently executed despite having surrendered to russian soldiers because...they ran out of ammunition. The west has blood of my people on it's hands just as communist russia does and the leaders of the west and communist russia should be put on trial in the Hague for war crimes against Ukraine.
Delay F16 fighter pilot training.
Delay F16 deliveries.
Delay ATACMS.
The US knew when UA's counteroffensive was going to take place and the delays coincided. They deny us the necessary equipment we have been begging for and refuse to give THEN complain how we are not performing any hollywood type miracles where wars are won in thirty minutes or less.
Hey US...how long did it take you to win WW2?
Korea?
Vietnam?
Iraq?
Afghanistan?
Budapest aftalen som desværre aldrig blev ratificeret og konsekvenserne blev det store svigt af England USA ( Kina) ,
In an opinion last November I pointed out a 'collective defense' of Ukraine was possible within international law. It should have been done in 2014 under U.S. Pres. Obama. Vice Pres. Biden reportedly argued with Obama to act then. In Feb. 2022 Pres. Biden had a chance. The United Nations has neutered itself by giving 5 countries Security Council veto powers. NATO has feared WW III, I think not recognizing it's already here. Mali, Israel and Guyana should make it clearer. Putin WILL use every lever to expand conflict in the world. Many, like me, are convinced he started the present crisis in Israel and now I think he's influenced Venezuela's aggression against Guyana. Mali and several African countries are on the brink.
World War 3 has begun. Decisively and wholly defensively pushing Russia back to its borders, no more, could stop the developing mess. If the world tries and fails, or fails to try, WW III will only get worse.
Pres. Biden with others have done a remarkable job maintaining unity in NATO, but over time it is breaking. I think Putin expected NATO to 'fold' immediately. I think Biden and others have been key in stopping that happening.
See why and how I think a collective, decisive military response can still be contemplated today in this same 'reader opinions' section under this November 6th, 2023 article. https://www.kyivpost.com/post/23730
@Ken Hallett, Are you trying to claim Joe BRIBEn was on the correct side of a foreign policy issue? Then why did President Zero’s Defense Secretary Robert Gates State in his memoirs Joe BRIBEn had been virtually wrong on every single foreign policy decision over the past 49 years? You don’t know Jack.
Det fortæller hvordan Ukraines sikkerhed forsvandt hvor Kina Rusland var garantier og disse Diktatorlande tillades at sætte hele verden i frygt og Ukraine i grus og aske, og FN smiler.
This episode is proof positive that you cannot negotiate with Putin and the Russians. They lie about everything and their signatures on treaty articles mean nothing. They claim they have a judicial system, but what they really have is a system for incarceration, torture and execution of prisoners at the whim of Putin and his regime. They cannot be trusted and should never be trusted. They are not a modern civilized nation, they are a bunch of vicious barbarians who only understand force, but even that they do not understand very well.
I certainly hope that Ukraine has learned something from this. If you depend on your neighbors to plough your field or defend your country, it won't get done!!!