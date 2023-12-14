Eleven people have been injured overnight, including 3 children, in one of the largest drone attacks on the Odesa region since the beginning of the war.
According to the Air Force report, three waves of drones were launched at the southern region, with 41 out of the 42 UAVs being successfully intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems.
The drone debris damaged the warehouses of two granaries, a nearby vehicle caught fire, and 11 other buildings sustained damage.
The attack targeted the port infrastructure along the Danube on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, as reported by the command of the defense forces in southern Ukraine.
The air alarm kicked of at 7: 28 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and lasted more than 7 hours until 2:38 a.m. Thursday.
Since July when Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine's grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
