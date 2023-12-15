Dec. 14 – Today Ukraine pays tribute to “Saint Javelin” the man-portable anti-tank system that became a pop culture icon and battlefield legend for the part it played in shattering the Kremlin’s boast that it would seize Kyiv in three days. The Armed Forces of Ukraine give thanks to those who provided them with such a weapon - the US, UK, and Estonia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Orban Blocks EU Aid for Ukraine After Membership Talks Agreed
Next » Japan Expands Sanctions over Russia's Ukraine Invasion