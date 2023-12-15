Dec. 14 – Today Ukraine pays tribute to “Saint Javelin” the man-portable anti-tank system that became a pop culture icon and battlefield legend for the part it played in shattering the Kremlin’s boast that it would seize Kyiv in three days. The Armed Forces of Ukraine give thanks to those who provided them with such a weapon - the US, UK, and Estonia.
