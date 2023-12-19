Dec. 18 – Today, the UMoD expresses its gratitude to Spain, Sweden and the US who have provided the “Homing All the Way Killer” the Raytheon MIM-23 Hawk air defense missile system, which provides low to medium altitude protection against Russian kamikaze drones and missiles which help makes Ukrainian lives that much safer.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
France, UK to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as it Takes': Cameron War in Ukraine
6 minutes ago
France, UK to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as it Takes': Cameron
By AFP
Ukrainian General: Artillery Shortages Lead to Scaled Back Operations War in Ukraine
44 minutes ago
Ukrainian General: Artillery Shortages Lead to Scaled Back Operations
By Leo Chiu
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 18, 2023 War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 18, 2023
By ISW
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
ALFA BRAVO
ALFA BRAVO Guest 14 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Fantastic corkscrew. Prefer it after firing 100 "homemade ultra cheap sweet fertilizer missiles"; when the S400s are empty.

https://tenor.com/tr/view/rocket-surfing-surf-missile-ride-gif-16111417

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous New York Times: Putin’s Associates Benefitting from Western Firm Withdrawals
Next » Erdogan, Orban Pledge Deeper Ties in Budapest