Dec. 18 – Today, the UMoD expresses its gratitude to Spain, Sweden and the US who have provided the “Homing All the Way Killer” the Raytheon MIM-23 Hawk air defense missile system, which provides low to medium altitude protection against Russian kamikaze drones and missiles which help makes Ukrainian lives that much safer.
Fantastic corkscrew. Prefer it after firing 100 "homemade ultra cheap sweet fertilizer missiles"; when the S400s are empty.
https://tenor.com/tr/view/rocket-surfing-surf-missile-ride-gif-16111417