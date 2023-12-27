In the sector of Kupyansk , the Russian forces are aggressively attempting to capture Synkivka , aiming to establish control and block Kupyansk.

Russian troops are intensifying their efforts on four different fronts in the Eastern direction, employing a range of military tactics, according to the commander of the Eastern group of troops, Oleksander Syrsky.

Kupyansk is a major rail hub with five different lines intersecting in the town– one of which leads directly into Russia – making it a hugely important strategic objective when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The town was occupied just three days after the start of Russia’s offensive, largely thanks to its pro-Russian mayor Hennadiy Matsehora, who surrendered Kupyansk without a fight. Six months later, however, it was recaptured by Ukraine.

Despite facing losses, Russian troops have regrouped, moving units from other directions, with the total personnel of Russian assault units exceeding two thousand.

Simultaneously, in the Limansky direction, Russians have resumed offensive operations, seeking to dislodge Ukrainian armed forces from the Serebryansky forestry area and expand the Torsky ledge.

In the Seversky direction, Russian forces are working to develop an offensive in the disputed and Belogorovka areas. The preparation of assault units, including paratroopers, indicates a potential offensive in the direction of Soledar and Seversk.

The Bakhmut direction is witnessing intense fighting as the Russian Federation strives to seize Bogdanivka and reclaim lost positions in Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, and Andriivka. Assault groups, including the "Volunteer Corps" and Caspian flotilla Marines, are actively engaged in these attacks.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Reports 465 Chemical Attacks by Russia Since Start of Full-Scale Invasion In December alone, Russian troops reportedly used chemical weapons over 80 times, with a notable incident on Dec. 14 involving a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades with unknown new agents.

Commander Syrsky highlighted the increased use of armored vehicles, kamikaze drones, and intensified artillery attacks by Russian troops in the eastern region.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy. In the past week alone, the Russians incurred over 3,000 personnel casualties, with more than a thousand fatalities.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged 361 units of Russian equipment, including 43 tanks, 83 armored combat vehicles, and 69 artillery systems.

Syrsky emphasized that Ukrainian commanders at all levels are taking necessary measures to fortify defense and impede enemy advancements across all offensive directions. The commander acknowledged the complexity of the situation, citing the need to confront an adversary superior both in armament and personnel numbers.