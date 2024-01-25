Overview: UN Security Council to examine how plane carrying POWs exploded in Russia

Russian forces entered Avdiivka, mayor says, but ISW confirms no conquests

Air strikes on western Donetsk village kill two civilians

Kremlin-loyal bloggers describe “daring raid” on Russia-Ukraine border

Moscow plays next card in cat-and-mouse game of drone technology Moscow’s requested UN meeting on downed POW plane will take place on Thursday AFP reported on Wednesday night that the UN Security Council “will meet on Thursday to discuss Moscow’s charges that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian transport military plane, killing everyone on board.” Kyiv confirmed that a prisoner exchange was due to take place on Wednesday but said it had no information on the passengers of the downed plane, Kyiv Post reported, as Ukrainian special services claimed it “had no prior warning on airspace safety near Belgorod.” Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers and 14 Russians were killed when its IL-76 plane was shot down near the Russian-Ukrainian border, in the airspace above Belgorod, ahead of a planned prisoner exchange. Advertisement The UN Council said in a statement that the meeting requested by Russia will take place on Thursday afternoon. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Moscow’s accusations by saying Russia was clearly “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners.”

Today, Defense Minister Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, Military Intelligence Head Budanov, and Security Service Head Maliuk delivered their reports regarding the aircraft and prisoner exchange.



It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/WZGIoK165r — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 24, 2024

Avdiivka mayor says Russian troops have arrived The mayor of Avdiivka, Vitaliy Barabash, said on Wednesday that “Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered the southern part of the city, but they were dislodged,” AFP quoted the mayor as saying. Moscow’s troops have gradually tightened their grip around the Ukrainian-held industrial city in the Donetsk region, making much headway in the southern outskirts, especially, over the past few weeks. Fighting has been fierce in Avdiivka since October, but it has been contested between the two armed forces for years after Russia illegally annexed the region in 2014. Other Topics of Interest Contemporary Georgian Artist’s Links with Ukraine Only Strengthened by War Much of Avtandil Gurgenidze’s art reflects the affection he has had for Ukraine and its people since his first visit almost 20 years ago. Barabash said, “The situation is difficult, but controlled.” However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which closely monitors social media posts in the area and has become an international point of reference for the war’s progress, on Wednesday registered no major, combat developments within the city limits. Advertisement “There were no confirmed changes to the frontline in this area,” the ISW wrote about the Avdiivka front on Wednesday. “A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces marginally advanced southwest of Avdiivka near Pervomaiske, although ISW has not observed visual evidence of this claim.” Bloggers from both sides admitted that fighting continues northwest of Avdiivka near Novobakhmutivka and Stepove; in southeastern Avdiivka near the “Tsarska Okhota” restaurant area; west of Avdiivka near Sjeverne and Tonenke; and southwest of Avdiivka near Vodyane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske. Avdiivka had an estimated pre-war population of some 32,000 people. About 1,100 are said to have remained.

New Sentinel images (23.1.) show significant shelling in the southern part of Avdiivka and in Bakhmut.



Russians managed to breach the defences and infiltrate southern Avdiivka, but according to Ukrainians, the attack was repelled and the situation is now under control. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/OrF55qkNBW — Emil Kastehelmi (@emilkastehelmi) January 24, 2024

Latest on Avdiivka and Helicopters Operations. 🧵Thread



1/ By late 2023, Frontelligence Insight noted a stabilized situation in Avdiivka. However, recent developments have worsened the situation for Ukrainian troops, especially in the southern residential area pic.twitter.com/8ySRydfrPH — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) January 23, 2024

Russian strikes kill two civilians and injure eight in western Donetsk town Local officials said a Russian rocket strike on the town of Girnyk, 30 km to the west of Avdiivka, killed at least two people and wounded eight. “The Russians attacked the town today around 4:00 pm (local time) hitting a residential area,” Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian head of the Donetsk region said in a social media post.

Operations: Kharkiv region Advertisement Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Serhiy Nayev reported on Wednesday that Russian sabotage groups attempted to cross over the border to Ukraine, “likely referring to Russian claims that Moscow’s troops captured Pletenivka,” the ISW inferred on Wednesday, referring to the border that Ukraine’s Kharkiv region shares with Russia. The attack on Pletenivka was described by Kremlin-loyal bloggers as a “daring raid” after which Russian forces withdrew to their original positions. The ISW stressed that it has not observed visual evidence supporting such a claim. Instead, the think tank “continues to assess that Russian forces may conduct small-scale, tactical-level attacks across the Belgorod-Kharkiv border to fix and divert Ukrainian forces away from the Kupyansk front.”