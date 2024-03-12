Russia said Tuesday that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed in Russia's Ivanovo region while taking off from an airfield northeast of Moscow for a scheduled flight. “An Il-76 military transport aviation plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses have circulated videos on social media showing a plane with a burning right outboard [number 4] engine. En route to the Severny airfield near Ivanovo, the aircraft crashed in a wooded area close to Podtalitsy village in the Moscow region. Unian reports that fourteen bodies have been discovered in the wreckage. As reported by the VCHGA-OPGU Telegram channel's sources, Severny Airport in the Ivanovo region is one of the bases for deploying AEW&C (airborne early warning and control) aircraft, including the A-50. Advertisement Therefore, the passengers of the IL-76 shot down today in the Ivanovo region could have been operators - officers of the AEW&C complex.