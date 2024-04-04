Four people were killed following Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday night, officials said.

Four people, including three rescue workers, were killed and five were injured in strikes on residential buildings that had previously been bombed in a "densely populated district of Kharkiv", mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synehubov said there were "at least four" strikes on the city overnight, while Terekhov reported the use of Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Ukraine's cities are the target of Russian strikes almost every night, with Kharkiv, near the northeastern border, among those most regularly attacked.

Ukrainian officials have urged the country's allies to supply more anti-aircraft defense systems, in particular modern US-made Patriot systems.

US military aid to Ukraine has been drying up, with a $60-billion funding package currently stalled in Congress.