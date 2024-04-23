The US Senate is poised to vote on Tuesday, April 23, on a significant aid package for Ukraine. Following months of debate, the House of Representatives approved the assistance with broad bipartisan support, making the passage in the Senate almost certain.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Saturday, "the finish line is now in sight" for the assistance package. He confirmed that an agreement had been "locked in" for a vote on Tuesday.

"The task before us is urgent. It is once again the Senate's turn to make history," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The final package, totaling $95 billion in military assistance to US allies, includes funds for Israel and Taiwan, alongside the $61 billion earmarked for Ukraine. President Joe Biden is expected to receive the bill for approval by the end of the week.

Unlike the complicated negotiations in the Republican-controlled House, the Senate vote is anticipated to proceed more smoothly.

President Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday phone call that the assistance would arrive "quickly" to aid Ukraine in its ongoing battle against Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's military is facing significant challenges due to shortages of weapons and new recruits, as Russia exerts constant pressure from the east. Ukrainian intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov predicts a "rather difficult situation" beginning mid-May.

Zelensky emphasized the need for a "powerful" aid shipment to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as well as its long-range and artillery capabilities.

Following the House vote on Saturday, many lawmakers waved Ukrainian flags in the chamber, though they were met with boos from Trump-allied Republicans.

While Democrats frame Ukraine aid as an investment in US security against Russian aggression, Republicans have been hesitant, wary of sending money overseas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson spent much of his six-month tenure blocking a vote on economic and military aid for Ukraine. He explained his change of heart to reporters, saying, "To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. My son is going to begin in the Naval Academy this fall."

In addition to funds for Ukraine, Tuesday's vote will also decide on $13 billion for Israel's conflict with Hamas, over $9 billion for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and elsewhere, and $8 billion in military support for Taiwan in its standoff with China.