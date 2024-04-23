The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on Telegram the destruction of several pieces of Russian heavy equipment during the week, including a T-72 tank, along with the elimination of 11 Russian soldiers. “Heavy equipment and 11 enemy soldiers were destroyed in the Donetsk region,” read the caption to the video released by the SSO.

Operators of first-person view (FPV) drones from the “Medoyid” tactical group of the 3rd SSO regiment discovered and destroyed the following in the Donetsk direction: T-72 tank

2S6 “Tunguska” anti-aircraft missile gun complex

Armored combat vehicle

Company base and 11 Russian servicemen. The video showcased footage captured by drone cameras, displaying a series of explosions and the destruction of Russian military equipment. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and place of the video shooting. Advertisement A Ukrainian aerial scout interviewed by Kyiv Post confirmed that the video depicted the moment of the defeat of the Russian T-72 tank. However, it is challenging to establish that the footage shows the defeat of the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile gun complex due to the low quality of the video.