The Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported on Telegram the destruction of a Russian field warehouse of ammunition and the elimination of three Russian soldiers in the southern direction.

According to the report, operators from the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO discovered a Russian field warehouse containing ammunition, provisions, and automotive equipment during reconnaissance operations.

Additionally, they identified caponires, fortification structures designed to provide flanking or oblique fire in two opposite directions.

The operators inflicted fire damage on the targets using first-person view (FPV) drones and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

The SSO's report indicates that Russian positions were also attacked during the night, destroying ammunition warehouses.

As a result of the attack, Ukrainian Special Ops eliminated three and wounded five Russian soldiers.

Video footage depicted Russian positions, military personnel, and vehicles, followed by a series of explosions captured by Ukrainian drones during both day and night operations. The Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the time and location of the video.

This mission adds to a series of recent successes by the SSO, utilizing FPV drones. Earlier, Ukrainian Special Ops reported a successful strike on a Russian T-90 tank using FPV drones. The T-90 is among Russia’s most modern main battle tanks, valued on the export market between $2.5 to $4.3 million, depending on the level of modernization.