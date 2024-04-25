In a contraption reminiscent of the Mad Max franchise, a Russian “Akhmat” armored vehicle could be seen enclosed in a gigantic metal cage in what was presumably Russian troops’ latest improvisation to fend off kamikaze drones.

Videos of the contraption could be seen circulating on social media since at least Tuesday, April 23, where a Russian “Akhmat” vehicle with the pro-war “Z” emblems painted on was enclosed by metal cages on all sides, except for less than a meter of ground clearance that exposed the lower halves of its wheels.

This is not the first Russian attempt at improvising anti-drone measures. While they are likely effective against small first-person view (FPV) drones, they also come with significant tradeoffs in terms of mobility and crew safety.

Advertisement

As shown in the video, the only way to enter and exit the vehicle is through the entrance at the back of the cage, which is essentially a death trap for its crews when something does go wrong, be it landmines or fires resulting from indirect strikes.

The highlighted area indicates what could be assumed to be the entrance to the vehicle through the metal enclosure. Photo: Twitter/666_mancer

There are also mobility issues. The enclosure is likely to catch onto uneven surfaces, rendering it useless on paths other than flat, paved roads, defeating the off-road nature of the vehicle. Another tradeoff is the extra weight from the cage, which makes the vehicle less capable.

Debunking Reports of Syrsky and Budanov’s Alleged Death on April 15
Other Topics of Interest

Debunking Reports of Syrsky and Budanov’s Alleged Death on April 15

Reports of the duo’s death first surfaced on April 15; while both are proven to be alive and well, the fake news might offer a glimpse into the workings of Moscow’s propaganda machine.

At present, Ukrainian troops’ preferred method of immobilization is minefields, where the front is heavily mined to deter Russian vehicle movements. The Akhmat armored vehicle provides some protection against mines but is not immune to them.

Assuming the minefields don’t work, then the next options are anti-tank missiles or rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) – according to Russian military sites, Akhmat’s armor can withstand heavy machine gun fire, but is unlikely to withstand rockets or missiles.

Advertisement

Once the vehicle is immobilized, it can then be followed up with drones or artillery – neither Akhmat’s armor nor its new cage can protect against the latter.

In comes the artillery round, and out goes the Akhmat. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
Macron Warns ‘Mortal’ Europe Needs Stronger Defense
Macron Warns ‘Mortal’ Europe Needs Stronger Defense
By AFP
6 minutes ago
Russian Propaganda Predicts Big ATACMS Attacks the Kremlin Probably Can’t Stop US
Russian Propaganda Predicts Big ATACMS Attacks the Kremlin Probably Can’t Stop
By Stefan Korshak
23 minutes ago
Russia Vetoes Nukes in Space in UN Security Council Vote, Kremlin Diplomat Says Opponents Aren’t Fair UN
Russia Vetoes Nukes in Space in UN Security Council Vote, Kremlin Diplomat Says Opponents Aren’t Fair
By Kyiv Post
1 hour ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

So basically dog kennel fencing.

Once confiscated / detached / modified just a bit by Ukraines forces, that solves the costly issue of where the russian POW's can be stored.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Zelensky: Ukranian Intel Sharing Specifics on Kremlin Plans to Disrupt Swiss Peace Summit
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: April 25, 2024