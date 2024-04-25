Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in a speech before the Sejm (lower house of parliament) on Thursday, April 25 stated that Poland has no territorial claims to Ukraine.

“Russia is lying about Poland’s alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine. Crimea is Ukraine. Lviv, Volyn, and the former Eastern Galicia [Halychyna] are also Ukraine. So, I’m repeating this for the Kremlin to hear: Lviv is Ukraine,” the foreign minister reiterated in Ukrainian as well as in Polish.

Sikorsky’s words were met with applause from most of the lawmakers present in the hall.

He emphasized that Russian leaders and propagandists are trying to set Poles against Ukrainians, but they will not succeed.

“They are losing on this front as well,” Sikorski said.