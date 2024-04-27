“Around 00:30 on April 27, the occupiers fired two missiles at the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. They hit the territory of the hospital. Rescuers, police, and emergency medical workers arrived at the scene,” the statement said.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv regional police reported this on Facebook.

A medical facility was damaged and one person was injured in a Russian missile attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to law enforcers, a patient born in 1970 sustained shrapnel wounds. The shelling damaged the unused medical facility building, the catering department and the building housing 60 patients and 5 hospital staff at the time of the attack. Patients were evacuated from the damaged premises to other buildings. According to preliminary information, the Russian forces shelled the medical facility using S-300 MLRS. Huge craters were formed at the sites.

Advertisement

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As reported, Russian troops struck Kharkiv last night. According to the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, the area near a medical facility was hit.