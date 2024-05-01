Odesa, a southwestern Ukrainian port city, faced a deadly Russian missile attack early on Wednesday, according to the city's mayor.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. As a consequence of the attack, three people were killed and three more wounded," said Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov on Telegram.

Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, confirmed the incident, stating, "All necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured."

He also mentioned damage to civil infrastructure without providing further details.

This attack follows another Russian missile strike in Odesa on Monday, which killed five people and a dog.