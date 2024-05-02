A Russian missile attack injured 13 people in Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa, its mayor said early Thursday, after similar strikes earlier in the week killed at least eight.

❗️This evening, the Russian missile strike hit the terminal of the postal service #NovaPoshta . The company reported that there were no casualties among their staff. The region governor, Oleh Kiper, said that as a result of the attack, 13 residents of the city were injured. pic.twitter.com/B9vqlkofJG

"Another Russian ballistics attack on Odesa," the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

"A total of 13 people were injured," he said, adding that rescuers were fighting a large-scale fire without providing details.

Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram early Thursday that a "Russian missile attack on Odessa" had injured 14 people.

"Civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged," he added.

Odesa, a Black Sea port vital for Ukrainian exports, has been regularly targeted by deadly missile and drone attacks.

Local authorities said Wednesday at least three people had died in a Russian missile attack on the city.

Five people were killed on Monday in another Moscow-led attack, authorities said.

Russia has relentlessly hit Ukrainian cities for months and is making a push on the front in eastern Ukraine ahead of the arrival of crucial US weapons.