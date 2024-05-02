A Russian missile attack injured 13 people in Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa, its mayor said early Thursday, after similar strikes earlier in the week killed at least eight.

"Another Russian ballistics attack on Odesa," the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

"A total of 13 people were injured," he said, adding that rescuers were fighting a large-scale fire without providing details.

Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram early Thursday that a "Russian missile attack on Odessa" had injured 14 people.

"Civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged," he added.

Odesa, a Black Sea port vital for Ukrainian exports, has been regularly targeted by deadly missile and drone attacks.

Local authorities said Wednesday at least three people had died in a Russian missile attack on the city.

Five people were killed on Monday in another Moscow-led attack, authorities said.

Russia has relentlessly hit Ukrainian cities for months and is making a push on the front in eastern Ukraine ahead of the arrival of crucial US weapons.

AFP
Dimitry Turdvedev
Dimitry Turdvedev Guest 2 weeks ago
Come on Kyrylo time to hit Sochi and Novorossiyk hard

