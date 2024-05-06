Russia will respond with a nuclear strike on London, Paris, and Washington if Western troops are sent to Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, in one of his now customary social media rants.
“Sending their troops to the territory of Ukraine will entail their countries' direct entry into the war, to which we will have to respond. And, unfortunately, not on the territory of Ukraine. There will be a global catastrophe,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram on Monday, May 6.
He threatened that Western elites would be unable to hide from Russia's response whether on Capitol Hill, in the Elysee Palace, or in 10 Downing Street.
“This, by the way, was realized by Kennedy and Khrushchev more than 60 years ago. But today's infantile morons who have come to power in the West do not want to realize this,” Medvedev added.
According to him, that is why today the Russian General Staff has begun preparations to exercise its use of non-strategic nuclear weapons under instruction from Russian President Vladimir as the Russian defense ministry also announced today, May 6.
The decision follows continuing and increased nuclear rhetoric since the war in Ukraine began, with Putin warning of a “real” risk of nuclear war in February.
In the first days of the war with Ukraine, Putin announced the transfer of Russian nuclear forces to a “special mode” of combat alert, and six months later he threatened to use “all available means” to protect the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Gunman Who Shot Slovak PM Linked to Pro-Russian Extremist Group
Early last year, Putin announced the termination of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the United States, and a month later he announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
The Kremlin specified that these latest exercises were in response to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and British officials.
Russia has in recent days hit out at Macron for telling The Economist magazine he was "not ruling anything out" in the West's response to the war in Ukraine, including sending troops to the country.
The Kremlin has also blasted UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron for saying Kyiv has the right to strike targets inside Russia.
Any nuclear attacks gives Moscow a survival time of a few hours, maybe less.
Blah blah blah
And what does this prick think would happen to Moscow?
Who cares what medvedev says? He is a terrorist just like putin , and they need to be put in their proper place for their terrorism. The entire putin regime is guilty of this nonsense attempted theft and murder of a nation. Lets bring them to trial like nazis in the Nuremberg trials.
Whatever comes out of medvedevs mouth doesn't matter one bit, he is putins monkey trying to get attention. He is a criminal, lets get bounties on all of them, lets round them up. Offer a bounty russians cant resist capturing them.
NATO members do not deploy troops and embed them with a foreign army. The risk of blue on blue is high in a war zone, more so with forces not using NATO tactics.
We would only deploy ground units if we can protect them with vehicles, air and total command and control, it just ain't happening.
The exception are our special forces who are already there anyway conducting recon and intelligence gathering and advising on things like sabotage and advanced weaponry. They can temporarily resign from NATO and join Ukraine as a freelance volunteer, thereby giving our government deniability.
They work in small teams and don't get involved in regular activities at the front.
Medvedev knows this, his comments are for Russians to boost morale.
G L O R Y. T O. U K R A I N E !!!!!!!!!!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 !!
You launch, Russia dies.
I've never seen a comment section full of such moronic people. Basically cheering on nuclear armageddon. You must be pro-war bots. Open dialogue, engage in diplomacy, negotiate, de-escalate.
@Chris, go drop your soap somewhere else.
@Chris, negotiate? Negotiate what? The currently occupied territories? For what? A temporary pause for a few years and then Russia makes another push forward? The ONLY way a negotiation like that would EVER come to fruition is if Ukraine received an absolutely unbreakable binding agreement from the EU and US that they would receive unwavering assistance if Russia ever tried this crap again and that we would help them strengthen their military and defenses; the works... None of this Budapest Memorandum stuff. And do you think Putin would honestly say "Yeah, sure. That's sounds like a plan."? Heck no. Why? Because that doesn't align with his goals.
@Dovi, excuse chrissie , he / she doesnt know about the war in Ukraine.
@Chris, Chrissie you sound just like those worthless polticians thats got no balls , then the world ends in a big mess. Like de santis , gone in a nanosecond fart.
Drunken medvedev, Ukraine's allies call russia's 6666th nuclear bluff. Even China and India have told russia that a russian nuclear offensive / first strike is not permissible. No one can use nuclear to stall someone else's country. No one disputes this.....not even russia's own nuclear use policy.
Dictators cannot be rewarded for their crimes with an inch of a victum nation's territory. The path forward for allies in this war is clear. Full steam ahead in bringing Ukrainian victory over the russian invaders! Allied boots in Ukraine's ground, sea and air as necessary!
However just in case putin is insane enough to turn russia to ash, here are 70 practical uses for any which tests not radioactive:
https://practicalselfreliance.com/wood-ash-uses/
if he speaks like this it is because he is speaking to the russian people, then it means that the russian people are idiots. russians, are you really that stupid? Is the important thing for you just to survive? are you not ashamed of being treated like idiots?
Sounds like moronic Russians have a death wish. Bring it on Russian cowardly murdering bullies
The mentality of the russians. Is it the drinking water or what. As a country they are doomed , like mushrooms being fed shit daily.
Well, it is Monday again and these foolish announcements always get broadcasted after a relatively hard drinking weekend for this null guy. He has to remember Russia is not alone having nukes, but they are alone having only two targets before the regime is history. Any launch will probably not even manage to cross the Russian soil until it is shut down or explode in the launcher, which means Russia will nuke themself.
Rocket man , nuke boy , chubby sunglass ninja kid , all the villians of the world. Yes the last 2 years you said you going to nuke the UK 6000 times. And and and ?
Ah ! There he is again, the chief turd of the Kremlin gang talking nuclear.
Hey Medvladolf are you and your boss Putler reading this ?
We have tactical nukes too, so if ever you feel tempted to use them, we have some for you as well, to fill your mouths and dusty stinkholes with nuclear fragrance.
You feel itchy in your asses don't you ? That's because you feel you cannot win and therefore play the nuclear threat card again. Like so many times before.
We are not scared because like I said, we have them nukes too.
It's just that my nuke is bigger than yours.
Consider that, you bunch of lowlife orc turds.
Medvedev talks like one of the greatest fools in the world. This guy seems to think that Russia is the only nation with Nukes. Somebody in Russia needs to give this moron a good talking too as should any Russian Nukes fly to any NATO countries Russia would be totally destroyed by an all out Nuke attack from the USA, UK, and France. There would no longer be a Russia as it would be vaporized. Just ignore any threats by this fool. I would think that there maybe a few Russians that understand what would happen to Russia if they ever use Nukes on NATO. However, who really knows how deeply entrenched Russia holds the view that they can do anything they want in the world because they have Nukes and the rest of the world will bow down to them. The Russians have been fed lies for so many decades they may believe their own bullshit.