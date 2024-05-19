Overnight drone wars had some victories for Ukraine as border guards destroy a Russian ammunition depot in the Bakhmut area while air defense forces shot down 37 Shahed drones.
UAVs of the Phoenix border guard unit destroyed a Russian ammunition storage and hit several positions and shelters of Russian forces in the occupied Bakhmut sector.
The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service published the Vampire UAV strike in a video on its website, Ukrinform reports.
“At night, using Vampires, the border guards destroyed an ammunition depot, a Ural and a UAZ and hit the positions and shelters of the occupiers,” the report reads.
Meanwhile, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on the Telegram that Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the 37 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched by Russia on the night of May 18 to 19, according to Ukrinform.
Russian forces launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk areas, according to the report.
“Anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the aerial attack.
“All of the 37 drones were shot down in the Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Kherson regions,” as reported by Ukrinform.
