Overnight drone wars had some victories for Ukraine as border guards destroy a Russian ammunition depot in the Bakhmut area while air defense forces shot down 37 Shahed drones.

UAVs of the Phoenix border guard unit destroyed a Russian ammunition storage and hit several positions and shelters of Russian forces in the occupied Bakhmut sector.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service published the Vampire UAV strike in a video on its website, Ukrinform reports.