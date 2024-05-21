The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an alleged informant in Zaporizhzhia, they say was passing information to the Russian FSB about the supply of heavy equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the southern front, The agency reported on Facebook.

The alleged FSB informant was detained in Zaporizhzhia

“The person involved paid special attention to mobile warehouses that transport heavy weapons. Also, among her tasks was the establishment of geolocations of repair bases of the Defense Forces near railway stations,” the SBU said.

The SBU said the Russian occupying forces were seeking data to plan combat operations on the front line and prepare airstrikes against AFU facilities and Ukrzaliznytsia.

“In order to carry out an enemy mission, the FSB informant walked around the area near the railway tracks, where she monitored traffic and recorded the coordinates of possible repair bases of the Armed Forces,” the SBU explained.

The SBU said she used her acquaintances, asking for information about Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, and then passed the data in the form of marks on Google maps with detailed descriptions of the objects.

SBU specialists said they caught the alleged perpetrator at the initial stage of her attempts.

What punishment does the informant face?

Based on the evidence, the SBU investigators “informed the detainee of suspicion” under Ukrainian Criminal Code, a legal step similar to an indictment, for “unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces” in situations where “it is possible to identify them on the ground.”

The suspect, who faces up to 8 years in prison, is currently in custody.

Recent SBU arrest of another alleged FSB informant in Odesa

On May 20, the Security Service reported the detention of a separate informant who was passing geolocation data on air defense positions and infrastructure in the Odesa region to the Russian FSB, according to the SBU press service.

The Russian FSB was most interested in data on anti-aircraft defense and radar stations defending Ukraine’s south coast along the Black Sea and telecommunications facilities of the Odesa region.

The FSB says the accused man was following FSB instructions, going around the Odessa region and secretly recording possible deployment locations of the Defense Forces. Upon receiving information in the form of text messages and using the same marks on Google maps as the accused woman in Zaporizhzhia, the man sent information to the FSB.

The SBU said the Russians planned to carry out targeted combined strikes on Ukrainian military units using the coordinates passed to the FSB.