On Wednesday, the UK’s defense minister, Grant Shapps, had sharp criticism for China’s supplying Moscow with lethal aid in its invasion of Ukraine, while Washington was more delicate in its comments about its rivals in Beijing.

“US and British defense intelligence can reveal that lethal aid is now flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine,” Shapps told a press gathering in London. “It’s time for the world to wake up… And that starts with laying the foundations for an alliance-wide increase in spending on our collective deterrent.”

When pressed on that subject at a White House press briefing later that day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan took a more diplomatic tone.

He conceded the possibility that China might “provide weapons directly, lethal assistance, to Russia” and that this had always been a concern for the US and its partners, but that “we have not seen [evidence of] that to date.”

Sullivan clarified that the White House indeed harbored worries “about what China is doing to fuel Russia’s war machine, not giving weapons directly, but providing inputs to Russia’s defense industrial base.”

Agence France Presse noted that the booming trade between the two nations in the past year has critically supported Russia’s embattled economy. (Russia’s largest energy company, Gazprom, posted its first loss in history this spring). AFP cited Chinese figures claiming $240 billion in trade with Russia in 2023.