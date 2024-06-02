A video circulating on social media showcases the explosion of a Russian T-80BV tank following the arrival of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

The drone attacked a Russian tank near the village of Novomikhailivka in the Donetsk region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The most epic detonation of Russian equipment’s ammunition occurred after the arrival of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone,” read the caption of the video published on the Gruz 200 Ukrainian military Telegram channel.

It is not specified which drone the Ukrainian Defense Forces utilized. The video does not show the actual moment of the UAV hitting the tank.

The drone footage captured the detonation of the Russian tank's ammunition, which ended with the tank’s turret being torn off.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the footage. It is also difficult to identify from the video which type of tank it depicted.

According to various open sources, a Russian T-80 tank costs 2 to 4 million dollars. This tank is less widely used in the Russian army than the T-72. The T-80 model is known for its complex maintenance and high fuel consumption.

Professor Andrii Kharuk from the National Academy of Land Forces, named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, informed the ArmiyaInform media outlet about the design and challenges of the T-80 tank. Originally equipped with a 1000-horsepower gas turbine engine, later upgraded to 1250 hp, the T-80 boasts high maneuverability, allowing it to navigate rough terrain effectively. However, this engine poses operational challenges.

Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian territory, specifically targeting energy facilities.

The tank’s fuel consumption is considerable—460 liters per 100 km on paved roads, with even higher consumption off-road. Unlike diesel engines, gas turbines, more common in aviation, are susceptible to dust. Consequently, the T-80 is equipped with a comprehensive air filtration system.

The engine demands regular, meticulous maintenance to ensure optimal performance, Kharuk added.

Advertisement

Compared to the T-72B, the T-80BV offers superior combat capabilities due to its advanced fire control system. However, operational shortcomings have led to the mass decommissioning of T-80s from the Russian army since the 2000s.

According to open sources, the Russian army had 7,558 T-80s of all versions in service in 2000, decreasing to only 360 in service by 2021.

Previously, fighters of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian T-80 tank using a TOW anti-tank missile fired from an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.