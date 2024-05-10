Fighters of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Telegram the destruction of a Russian T-80 tank using a TOW anti-tank missile fired from an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

“Bradley infantry fighting vehicle against the Russian T-80 tank!” read the caption to the released video.

The report did not specify the exact location of the destruction of the Russian tank, attributing it to the “Discovery 2 crew of the mechanized battalion.”

The video showcases the Bradley firing on Russian armored vehicles, purportedly a T-80 tank, using the standard BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missile system.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and place of the video recording. Additionally, it is impossible to identify which Russian equipment was destroyed solely from the video. However, a photo at the end of the footage likely captured the destroyed T-80 tank.

Speaking to Kyiv Post, a Ukrainian military officer revealed the effective performance of the American Bradley during the Ukrainian-Russian war. This was evidenced by videos showing Ukrainian troop actions during assaults in the Robotyne sector of the Zaporizhzhia region and during defensive operations in the Avdiivka sector of the Donetsk region.

“This footage provides further evidence of the effectiveness of the Bradley's use in modern military conditions,” he said.

The main weapon of the Bradley is the M242 25 mm automatic cannon, which effectively targets enemy infantry fighting vehicles and observation posts. The Ukrainian servicemember added that Bradleys delivered to Ukraine from Western partners were equipped with standard electronic warfare systems, proving effective on the battlefield.

According to various open sources, a Russian T-80 tank costs 2 to 4 million dollars. This tank was less widely used in the Russian army than the T-72. The T-80 model is known for its complex maintenance and high fuel consumption.

Professor Andrii Kharuk from the National Academy of Land Forces, named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, informed the ArmiyaInform media outlet about the design and challenges of the T-80 tank.

Originally equipped with a 1000-horsepower gas turbine engine, later upgraded to 1250 hp, the T-80 boasted high maneuverability characteristics, allowing it to navigate rough terrain effectively. However, this engine posed operational challenges.

The tank’s fuel consumption is considerable - 460 liters per 100 km on paved roads, with even higher consumption off-road. Unlike diesel engines, gas turbines, more common in aviation, are susceptible to dust. Consequently, the T-80 is equipped with a comprehensive air filtration system.

The engine demands regular, meticulous maintenance to ensure optimal performance, Kharuk added.

Compared to the T-72B, the T-80BV offers superior combat capabilities due to its advanced fire control system. However, operational shortcomings have led to the mass decommissioning of T-80s from the Russian army since the 2000s.

According to open sources, the Russian army had 7,558 T-80s of all versions in service in 2000, decreasing to only 360 in service by 2021.

Previously, the Ukrainian Ground Forces released a video demonstrating how Ukrainian servicemen destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle near Avdiivka with the assistance of an American Bradley.