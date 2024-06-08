The German defense manufacturer Hensoldt issued a press release on Wednesday, June 5 announcing that it had received a new order for its Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS) to equip Ukraine’s helicopters.

While Hensoldt’s statement did not give details of quantities or the value of the order, the Janes defense publication says it could be worth an eight-figure dollar amount.

Hensoldt previously delivered 16 of the AMPS self-protection kits for Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) helicopters for the first time in June 2023, working with the Czech firm Lom Praha as the system integrator.

Ukraine operates a helicopter fleet of dozens of mostly old or upgraded Soviet Mi-8, 17, and 24 airframes, a combination of the fleet it had prior to the start of the Russian 2022 full-scale invasion supplemented by donations from other countries.

It has not been declared which helicopters were fitted with AMPS in 2023, but Hensoldt told Janes that the new order was aimed at equipping a different platform or platforms than the previous order.