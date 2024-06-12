Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) cyberattacks on Kremlin resources and Russian airports, caused, among other things, flight delays, an intelligence source told Kyiv Post Wednesday, June 12.

According to the source, cyberattacks were carried out on Russia’s Domodedovo Airport, Gagarin Airport in the city of Saratov, and the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk’s airport.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Flights were delayed – particularly flights to Sochi, Bodrum, and Moscow. Planes were diverted to reserve airfields in Samara or Ulyanovsk, the source said.

Ukrainian intelligence reported controlling the state server of the official website of the State Duma of the Stavropol Region.

A banner depicting Red Square with Ukrainian flags and the inscription “Hold on, we will liberate you!” was put up before the server was disabled.

Advertisement

Ukrainian hackers also attacked the servers of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly and a Russian state authorities’ server.

This is not the first attack by Ukrainian cyber experts on Russia.

On June 5, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR MOU) carried out a large-scale cyber attack on Russian state institutions and large companies.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Karina Dolomanzhy
Karina Dolomanzhy
Journalist, newsfeed editor
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
Read Next
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild Germany
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again Russia
FACT CHECK: Russian Lawmakers Falsely Accuse Ukraine of Crimes Against Children – Again
By Steve Brown
14h ago
Russian Parliament Aims to Regain Control Over Convicts Returning From War Ukraine
Russian Parliament Aims to Regain Control Over Convicts Returning From War
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Nine Reported Dead in Russian Strike on Kryvyi Rih
Next » Ukraine to Start Domestic Production of Lynx IFVs with Rheinmetall by Year End