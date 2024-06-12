Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) cyberattacks on Kremlin resources and Russian airports, caused, among other things, flight delays, an intelligence source told Kyiv Post Wednesday, June 12.

According to the source, cyberattacks were carried out on Russia’s Domodedovo Airport, Gagarin Airport in the city of Saratov, and the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk’s airport.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Flights were delayed – particularly flights to Sochi, Bodrum, and Moscow. Planes were diverted to reserve airfields in Samara or Ulyanovsk, the source said.

Ukrainian intelligence reported controlling the state server of the official website of the State Duma of the Stavropol Region.

A banner depicting Red Square with Ukrainian flags and the inscription “Hold on, we will liberate you!” was put up before the server was disabled.

Advertisement

Ukrainian hackers also attacked the servers of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly and a Russian state authorities’ server.

This is not the first attack by Ukrainian cyber experts on Russia.

On June 5, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR MOU) carried out a large-scale cyber attack on Russian state institutions and large companies.