A daytime Russian strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, June 12, killed nine people and wounded nearly two dozen more.
“The death toll has risen to nine people. At least 21 people were wounded, including two children. Another four people are missing,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on social media.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Zelensky shared video of the aftermath of the strike on Telegram.
“Modern air defense systems are able to provide maximum protection of people, our cities, and our positions. And we need them as much as possible,” Zelensky wrote.
The video showed rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, while smoke billowed from a destroyed building.
Kryvyi Rih, which had a population of about 635,000 before the full-scale invasion, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since its start, in February 2022.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter