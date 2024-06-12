A daytime Russian strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, June 12, killed nine people and wounded nearly two dozen more.

“The death toll has risen to nine people. At least 21 people were wounded, including two children. Another four people are missing,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on social media.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky shared video of the aftermath of the strike on Telegram.