The Black Sea Security Forum held in Odesa on June 14-16 drew attention to the Ukrainian port city and the broader region.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Leonov has been very active in promoting bilateral relations between Ukraine and Romania.

On the eve of the Forum, during the telethon "Unified News" on June 8, Leonov praised the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania. According to him, the total trade turnover between the countries has increased almost 2.5 times, reaching $5.4 billion by the end of 2023. Currently, more than a tenth of Ukrainian exports head to Romania.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of Ukrainian companies in Romania.

"Just in the past year, 300 Ukrainian companies appeared in the Romanian market. And in total, since the full-scale invasion, nearly 800 of them have entered the Romanian market," Leonov noted.

Furthermore, he added, the Joint Ukrainian-Romanian Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation is operational.

"At the end of May, President Zelensky announced that Romania is ready to expedite work on a bilateral security agreement and take part in the Global Peace Summit. Therefore, there are all grounds to believe that the task of building a strategic partnership is being successfully accomplished," Leonov concluded.