Russian forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones overnight in regions near the border, Moscow's defence ministry said Monday, July 1.

"Air defence systems on duty destroyed and suppressed 18 UAVs over Bryansk region, nine UAVs were destroyed over Kursk region and nine UAVs over Belgorod region," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

The ministry said on Sunday its forces had shot down another 36 Ukrainian drones in border areas.

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia's military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major new land offensive on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region in May, in an operation to create a buffer zone and push Ukrainian forces back to protect Russia's border Belgorod region from shelling.

AFP
